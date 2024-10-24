The Scoreboard - October 9th

CANISIUS HOSTS ST. JOE’S BOYS VOLLEYBALL TONIGHT

The Monsignor Martin Association has been dominated by Canisius High School’s volleyball team since the turn of the century. Last season, their arch-rival St. Joe’s snapped their streak of 23 straight league titles. Tonight, the Crusaders host the Marauders, seeking revenge at the Kennedy Field House.

St. Joe’s has won the last four matches against Canisius, in what has become a lopsided rivalry as of late. The Marauders have suffered only one set loss to the Crusaders in the last three meetings. Earlier this season, Canisius fell 3 sets to 1 at St. Joe’s. Since then, the Crusaders have yet to lose a match.

St. Joe’s, led by senior Matthew Anzalone, looks to win the season series tonight at Canisius HS. First serve is set for 6pm.

COLLEGIATE SOCCER ALL ACROSS WNY WEDNESDAY

Soccer fans in Western New York have plenty of matches to choose from tonight.

Niagara Women’s Soccer hosts Iona tonight for a conference match in Lewiston. After starting the season 5-1, the Purple Eagles have dropped three straight, bringing their record to 5-4-1. Needing to find their winning ways, Niagara welcomes a team they usually have good fortune against: the Iona Gaels. That’s a 3PM kickoff on NU’s campus.

Staying in Niagara County, SUNY Niagara hosts Jamestown Community College for a men’s and women’s soccer double header. The Thunderwolves of SUNY Niagara men seek their first win of the season, with their kickoff at 2PM. And then, the JCC Women look to snap a four-game losing skid at 4PM at the campus in Sanborn.

Down in Hamburg, Hilbert Women’s Soccer will fight for their first win vs Alfred State. The Pioneers have played to back-to-back draws entering this fixture. Kickoff at Hawk Field is at 4pm.

Finally, in the city of Buffalo, The Buff State Bengals women’s soccer team welcomes Fredonia to Coyer Field. The Blue Devils have had the edge over Buffalo State in recent years, but the Bengals are rolling at the moment, coming into tonight’s match undefeated in league play. Fredonia sits at 1-2 in SUNYAC play thus far. Kickoff tonight is at 7:00.

Those same two programs meet on the men’s pitch as well, with Fredonia playing host to Buffalo State men’s soccer program this evening. The Bengal men are undefeated eleven matches into the season, while the Blue Devils sit at 6-5-2 on the year. That kickoff is also set for 7pm.

SABRES PREPARE FOR HOME OPENER THURSDAY NIGHT VS KINGS

Tomorrow night, the Buffalo Sabres welcome the Los Angeles Kings to KeyBank Center for their home opener. After an uninspiring start to the season in Europe, the Sabres return home with an 0-2 record, largely due to their play with the man advantage.

At practice on Tuesday, the focus was almost entirely on power play scenarios, breaking into the offensive zone, setting up off a faceoff, and getting the puck moving quickly once set up. Buffalo went scoreless in their six man-advantage attempts in their back-to-back vs New Jersey last week. When asked, Tage Thompson said that the Sabres got a little stubborn when trying to enter the zone against the Devils, who held the blue line. The alternate captain said the work Tuesday was centered on breaking out with speed, which would make it harder for the penalty killers to hold their gaps.

Tomorrow will be the first time Lindy Ruff coaches a regular season game for the Sabres in Buffalo since February of 2013. It’s expected to be a packed house to welcome Coach Ruff back to Buffalo, but given their start to the year, the pressure is on the team to put on a show and display max effort for the hometown crowd. It won’t be easy, as the Kings have been a playoff team in the West for the last three seasons, opening their season tomorrow.

Puck Drop against LA is set for 7pm Thursday night.

NY JETS FIRE HEAD COACH AHEAD OF WEEK SIX MEETING WITH BUFFALO

Following back-to-back crushing losses, a Head Coach has been fired in the AFC East, taking the fault for their lackluster last two performances… that’s right, the New York Jets have fired Head Coach Robert Saleh ahead of their week six meeting with the Buffalo Bills. While fans are calling for Sean McDermott’s job in Buffalo, it’s the team they're facing this week that seems to be in disarray, as defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich takes the reins of the Jet’s as interim Head Coach. It was the first in-season head coach firing that Jets’ owner Woody Johnson has ever made in his 25 years at the helm.

The Bills will be in the Meadowlands on Monday night for the divisional clash.

WEEK 5 CONNOLLY CUP NOMINEES - HS FOOTBALL

The Connolly Cup Players of the Week in high school football have been released, with Pioneer’s Gavin Schwab leading the way. The Panthers’ senior quarterback led his team to a dominant 39-12 victory over Iroquois on Friday Night Lights in week five, keeping Pioneer’s record perfect, now at 5-0.

Connolly Cup Week 5 Players of the Week - HS Football

Gavin Schwab (QB/Pioneer) He made important contributions on both sides of the ball. He threw two touchdowns while completing 9 of 13 passes for 104 yards. He also made six tackles and had one pass defended.

Jack Ciano (WR/Orchard Park) He had ten receptions for a total of 146 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively he returned an interception for another score. He also had eight tackles.

Tyrone Clark, Jr. (RB/Lackawanna) He ran for 294 yards and three touchdowns while carrying the ball 33 times

Brayden Gibbs (QB/Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Brocton) Completing 14 of 18 pass attempts he threw for 291 yards and five touchdowns.

Elijah Kimble (RB/Canisius) In an important Msgr. Martin match up he gained 207 yards and scored five touchdowns while carrying the ball 17 times.

Jeff Long (RB-DB/Clarence) With a standout performance on defense he had eight tackles and an interception. He also broke up an apparent touchdown with a well-timed hit. He returned a punt 41 yards which set up a crucial touchdown.

Noah McDuffie (FS/Bennett) With another stellar defensive performance he made an interception to help preserve their victory. He made 14 tackles, forced a fumble and had three pass break ups.

Kevin McElwain (RB/Randolph) He had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD. Defensively he had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dakari Norman (RB/Williamsville North) Carrying the ball 18 times he scored two touchdowns and gained 209 yards.

Adam Nunes (RB/South Park) With just 11 carries he gained 230 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also had six tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Caiden Overcamp (QB/Williamsville South) He threw five touchdowns as he completed 13 of 18 attempts for 264 yards.

Rocco Panepinto (QB/Sweet Home) Completing 10 of his 15 pass attempts he threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns.

Deontay Rodgers (WR-DB) Kenmore West) He scored touchdowns with a 35-yard pass reception and a 27-yard run. He made seven tackles with one being for loss of yardage. He also blocked a punt which set up the game winning touchdown.

Tray Thompson (WR/Lockport) He had eight receptions for 176 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

Landon Welka (QB/St. Francis) He accounted for all five touchdowns and 508 of his team’s 537 total yards. He had 407 yards through the air while completing 25 of 18 attempt and throwing five touchdowns. He completed one pass for a 2-point conversion. He also carried the ball 11 times for 101 yards and a fifth score.