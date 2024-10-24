© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - October 2nd

By Jack Kreuzer
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2

OC JOE BRADY TAKES ACCOUNTABILITY FOR BILLS’ WEEK FOUR LOSS

In life, I believe we all deserve opportunities to redeem ourselves after making a mistake, so long as we own up to our wrongdoing and take full accountability. In a remote meeting with the media on Monday, Joe Brady owned up to his decision to run a poorly chosen trick play in the third quarter of the Bills’ Sunday night loss in Baltimore; one that he says ultimately cost the team the game.

Now that we’re more than 48 hours past that game’s conclusion, that game is in the rearview mirror, with the lessons learned from it in the forefront of the decision makers’ minds.

As any coach worth their salt will tell you, it’s not about when you get punched in the mouth, it’s about how you respond. Buffalo has a perfect chance to do that next week, against a high caliber AFC team. The Bills head to Houston for a Sunday afternoon meeting with Stefon Diggs and the 3-1 Houston Texans.

NEW COACHES FOR SABRES AND AMERKS TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF PRESEASON

It is extremely rare that a newly hired NHL coach gets to spend two weeks with their new team intimately, halfway across the globe. It’s equally as rare that a newly hired AHL coach gets to know his new players intimately during the preseason as the sole coach in charge. Lindy Ruff and Mike Leone were given exactly those opportunities, respectively, with the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans.

With just three days of practice and two preseason games in Buffalo, Ruff and the Sabres had no time to ease into training camp before heading over to Europe as part of the NHL’s Global Series. That quick start allowed Ruff to be hard on his new players from day one, which is an example of the accountability that the players asked for following last season’s conclusion. While Ruff could be hard on the group in that week before flying to Germany, it’s the time he’s spent with the team since leaving the continent that could prove to be a difference maker in the Sabres' early season. Going to Oktoberfest with the players in Munich, exploring museums with them in Czechia, every minute spent as a group away from the rink gives everyone, Coach Ruff and new players alike, to bond and get to know each other before embarking on the season ahead.

Meanwhile in North America, Rochester Americans Head Coach Mike Leone has had the unique chance to run every practice and take his role as the bench boss for the remainder of the preseason. While the Sabres took the expected NHL lineup with them, a majority of the players left behind will be in the lineup for Coach Leone all season in the AHL. Getting reps against mixed lineups of NHLers and minor-leaguers is even more helpful for Leone to show his group that the things they’re doing well against better competition will only be more apparent when playing teams of their own caliber. Leone’s teams went 3-1 in their four preseason games.

The Sabres open the NHL’s season with back to back games against New Jersey this weekend in Prague, then Rochester’s season begins Sunday at Syracuse.

BATTLE OF THE BRIDGE TONIGHT: WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

In college volleyball, the Niagara Purple Eagles host the Canisius Golden Griffins for the first installment of ‘The Battle of the Bridge’ of the scholastic year tonight.

The two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foes both started league play with back-to-back victories this past weekend, each in their home gyms. More the reason that tonight’s match is one of the “must-watch” variety, Niagara holds a 23-20 match lead in the all-time series, having defeated the Griffs twice last season.

First serve at the Gallagher Center is tonight at 6pm.

BRYCE HISDALE AMONG THOSE RECOGNIZED WITH CONNOLLY CUP NOMINATION

Week four of the high school football season is in the books, with standout performances across Western New York.

Among others recognized by the Connolly Cup committee, CSP’s Bryce Hinsdale received a nomination following his performance on Friday Night Lights, aiding the Wolfpack’s victory over Franklinville/Ellicottville. Hinsdale had two interceptions, nearly 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win that was showcased on WBFO and WNED Create.

Connolly Cup - Week 4 Players of the Week:

WNYAthletics / @WNYAthletics
/
X.com

Tags
The Scoreboard 2024 WBFO Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY OCTOBER 7
    The Scoreboard - October 7th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the tough weekend in Buffalo sports. The Bills lost their second straight game, and the Sabres opened their season with two losses. MLB Playoffs are rolling with the Mets and Yankees in the Divisional Round. Plus, the WNBA will have a new champion crowned.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY OCTOBER 4
    The Scoreboard - October 4th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, I’ll tell you why the Sabres have everything working in their favor to end the playoff drought. Plus, we discuss the Bills, who meet an old friend in Houston on Sunday, and we get to know a runner who is making history at Niagara University.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 30
    The Scoreboard - September 30th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we discuss how the Bills got throttled last night, how impressive CSP looked on Friday Night Lights, and highlight postseason play in the WNBA and MLB.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27
    The Scoreboard - September 27th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, we highlight the Sabres' new captain, preview tonight's small-town showdown on Friday Night Lights, and we dive into what to expect in Sunday night's Bills game in Baltimore.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25
    The Scoreboard - September 25th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we recap the Bills' dominant win over Jacksonville and the Sabres' preseason win from Monday Night, plus WNBA talk with Thomas O'Neil-White, and an update on local UB Football player Nik McMillan's health status ahead of week 5.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 23 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 23rd
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we dive into a nearly-perfect performance from Clarence High School's Bryce Tubin on Friday Night Lights, the Sabres' impressive showing in their preseason opener, and other headlines from across WNY college athletics. And of course, we preview the Bills' Monday Night Football matchup against Jacksonville.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 20th
    St. Bonaventure Drops a ‘Woj Bomb’, Clarence Hosts Frontier In Week 3 Of Friday Night Lights, Bisons Fan Appreciation Tonight, Sabres Open Preseason Saturday
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 18 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 18th
    On today's Scoreboard, get a Buffalo Bandits draft recap with WBFO Reporters Jack Kreuzer, and Ryan Zunner, a former NLL contributor. Also on today's episode, Sabres prospects performed phenomenally, Caitlin Clark prepares for playoffs, and hear the Connolly Cup week two nominees.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 16th
    A Little Three Men’s Soccer Game For The Ages, UB Women’s Soccer Unbeaten In Non-League, Sabres Prospects Split The Weekend, St. Joe’s Outlasts Jamestown on Friday Night Lights, UB Football Defeats UMass
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 13 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 13th
    The Bills Squish the Fish in Week 2, Sabres Prospects Take to the Ice, Two Local Runners Receive Honors, We Preview a Private vs Public Matchup on Friday Night Lights.
Load More