The Scoreboard - October 2nd

OC JOE BRADY TAKES ACCOUNTABILITY FOR BILLS’ WEEK FOUR LOSS

In life, I believe we all deserve opportunities to redeem ourselves after making a mistake, so long as we own up to our wrongdoing and take full accountability. In a remote meeting with the media on Monday, Joe Brady owned up to his decision to run a poorly chosen trick play in the third quarter of the Bills’ Sunday night loss in Baltimore; one that he says ultimately cost the team the game.

Now that we’re more than 48 hours past that game’s conclusion, that game is in the rearview mirror, with the lessons learned from it in the forefront of the decision makers’ minds.

As any coach worth their salt will tell you, it’s not about when you get punched in the mouth, it’s about how you respond. Buffalo has a perfect chance to do that next week, against a high caliber AFC team. The Bills head to Houston for a Sunday afternoon meeting with Stefon Diggs and the 3-1 Houston Texans.

NEW COACHES FOR SABRES AND AMERKS TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF PRESEASON

It is extremely rare that a newly hired NHL coach gets to spend two weeks with their new team intimately, halfway across the globe. It’s equally as rare that a newly hired AHL coach gets to know his new players intimately during the preseason as the sole coach in charge. Lindy Ruff and Mike Leone were given exactly those opportunities, respectively, with the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans.

With just three days of practice and two preseason games in Buffalo, Ruff and the Sabres had no time to ease into training camp before heading over to Europe as part of the NHL’s Global Series. That quick start allowed Ruff to be hard on his new players from day one, which is an example of the accountability that the players asked for following last season’s conclusion. While Ruff could be hard on the group in that week before flying to Germany, it’s the time he’s spent with the team since leaving the continent that could prove to be a difference maker in the Sabres' early season. Going to Oktoberfest with the players in Munich, exploring museums with them in Czechia, every minute spent as a group away from the rink gives everyone, Coach Ruff and new players alike, to bond and get to know each other before embarking on the season ahead.

Meanwhile in North America, Rochester Americans Head Coach Mike Leone has had the unique chance to run every practice and take his role as the bench boss for the remainder of the preseason. While the Sabres took the expected NHL lineup with them, a majority of the players left behind will be in the lineup for Coach Leone all season in the AHL. Getting reps against mixed lineups of NHLers and minor-leaguers is even more helpful for Leone to show his group that the things they’re doing well against better competition will only be more apparent when playing teams of their own caliber. Leone’s teams went 3-1 in their four preseason games.

The Sabres open the NHL’s season with back to back games against New Jersey this weekend in Prague, then Rochester’s season begins Sunday at Syracuse.

BATTLE OF THE BRIDGE TONIGHT: WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

In college volleyball, the Niagara Purple Eagles host the Canisius Golden Griffins for the first installment of ‘The Battle of the Bridge’ of the scholastic year tonight.

The two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foes both started league play with back-to-back victories this past weekend, each in their home gyms. More the reason that tonight’s match is one of the “must-watch” variety, Niagara holds a 23-20 match lead in the all-time series, having defeated the Griffs twice last season.

First serve at the Gallagher Center is tonight at 6pm.

BRYCE HISDALE AMONG THOSE RECOGNIZED WITH CONNOLLY CUP NOMINATION

Week four of the high school football season is in the books, with standout performances across Western New York.

Among others recognized by the Connolly Cup committee, CSP’s Bryce Hinsdale received a nomination following his performance on Friday Night Lights, aiding the Wolfpack’s victory over Franklinville/Ellicottville. Hinsdale had two interceptions, nearly 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win that was showcased on WBFO and WNED Create.

Connolly Cup - Week 4 Players of the Week: