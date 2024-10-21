4 people are dead after a helicopter crash in Houston

Updated October 21, 2024 at 19:57 PM ET

Four people were killed, including a child, when a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in a residential area in Houston on Sunday, according to officials.

Houston officials said a Robinson R44 helicopter was flying from Ellington Airport when it struck a radio tower around 8 p.m. CT on Sunday. The cause of the helicopter crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and local fire and police officials.

The NTSB confirmed on Monday evening that the four people on board the helicopter were killed. There was a fire after the crash as well, said NTSB air safety investigator Brian Rutt.

"It's a pretty complex scene, so we're being meticulous in how we approach this," Rutt told reporters.

He said the helicopter did not have a black box flight data recorder.

The NTSB said earlier that preliminary information showed the helicopter "was operating as an air tour flight when it crashed into a radio tower under unknown circumstances."

The investigation spans an area of at least 4 acres, Houston Police Department Lt. Jonathan French told reporters on Monday. Power outages were reported in the area, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Sunday . No residents were injured or vehicles damaged on the ground, French also said.

There were also “multiple reports” of debris, and Houston police advised residents to call 911 or contact law enforcement if they find pieces of debris.

“Any debris that you have found right now is considered evidence,” French said. “Please, don’t touch anything.”

