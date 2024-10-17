© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Arts & Culture

Filmmaker explores the legendary impact of Saint Bonaventure basketball

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:16 AM EDT
A maroon background with St. Bonaventure, Bonnies, SB in different fonts. There is a grey and white wolf head in the middle.
St. Bonaventure
A sneak peek of the documentary "Brown and White: The Heart of Bona's Basketball" will take place Friday at 4 p.m. in the Dresser Auditorium of the Murphy Professional Building.

With its location in rural Cattaraugus County and its status as one of the smallest schools in Division One basketball, Saint Bonaventure University's on-court success is an unlikely story.

Filmmaker Mike Camoin, a 1988 graduate of the university, has been working for years to tell that story in the documentary "Brown and White: The Heart of Bona's Basketball." A sneak peek of the film will take place Friday at 4 p.m. in the Dresser Auditorium of the Murphy Professional Building.

Through his research, Camoin says he "became enamored with not only what the players had accomplished on the court, but what they went on to do off the court."

Filmmaker Mike Camoin full interview with Jay Moran

Many of those players — Sam Stith, Whitey Martin, Larry Weise, and others — will appear with Camoin (some via Zoom) at the Friday event. It's free, though organizers recommend advance registration.

"I think the Franciscans saw what the game of basketball could do and how it brings people together," Camoin said.

"In fact, you know, the Franciscan motto is, 'All are welcome.'"
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
