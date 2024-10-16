Syracuse University fraternity suspended after 'repugnant' videos are posted online

Syracuse University has suspended a campus fraternity after videos posted online showed students being hazed and abused.

The videos appear to show two students lying on the ground while at least one student vomits on them. It then shows another student who is taped to a pole with their mouth taped shut.

The university is asking anyone with information to contact the university's Department of Public Safety or Community Standards, and any reporting will be kept confidential.

Letter from Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

The University was recently made aware of videos showing repugnant conduct that put the well-being of some of our students in jeopardy. The videos in question show acts alleged to have occurred at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct. The University has issued an immediate interim suspension which halts all Phi Kappa Psi activities. This suspension will remain in effect while the University conducts a prompt and thorough investigation. The Phi Kappa Psi national office has also ordered the chapter to cease and desist any activities. Hazing and related actions that place our students at risk is both a serious violation of University policies and of New York law.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Community Standards have already initiated an investigation. DPS has also notified and engaged the Syracuse Police Department given the activities observed on video may be considered crimes. Together, DPS and Community Standards have begun collecting evidence and will be interviewing students associated with Phi Kappa Psi, including members, pledges and individuals who have come forward as witnesses. Any individuals determined to be involved will face the appropriate disciplinary action.

While this investigation continues, our priority is supporting any students who have been impacted. This includes connecting affected students to the necessary resources and services. If you or anyone you know has information, please contact Community Standards or DPS. Your reporting will be kept confidential.

The University will communicate further on this matter as appropriate.

Sincerely,

Chancellor Kent Syverud

