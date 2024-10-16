© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COMIC: Science-backed mood boosters to (almost instantly) snap you out of a funk

By Marielle Segarra,
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT

In a slump and want to turn your day around? Try these science-backed techniques to help improve your mood in a matter of minutes.

They can help you feel energized when you feel sluggish, calm when you feel stressed or connected if you feel lonely. No special tools or materials required (unless you want to jump in the ice bath!).

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/

Footnotes

  1. Is Being ‘Hangry’ Really a Thing ― or Just an Excuse?, Cleveland Clinic, 2021
  2. What are the health benefits of watching cute animals?, University of Leeds, 2020
  3. What Nostalgia Is and What It Does, University of Southampton, 2013
  4. More than a feeling: Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) is characterized by reliable changes in affect and physiology, PLOS One, 2018
  5. Breaking Up Prolonged Sitting to Improve Cardiometabolic Risk: Dose-Response Analysis of a Randomized Crossover Trial, PubMed, 2023
  6. Feeling Artsy? Here's How Making Art Helps Your Brain, NPR, 2020
  7. Functional near-infrared spectroscopy assessment of reward perception based on visual self-expression: Coloring, doodling, and free drawing, The Arts in Psychotherapy, 2017
  8. Jumping into the Ice Bath Trend! Mental Health Benefits of Cold Water Immersion, Stanford Lifestyle Medicine, 2024

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Connie Hanzhang Jin
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin