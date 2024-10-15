© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navigating life with a blended family

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff step off of Air Force Two upon arrival at La Guardia Airport in New York City.
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff step off of Air Force Two upon arrival at La Guardia Airport in New York City.

Vice President Kamala Harrisappearedon the podcast “Call Her Daddy” last week. And she spent some time responding toacomment fromArkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanderswho spoke about the Democratic nomineeat a Trump rally in September.

“My kids keep me humble.Unfortunately,Kamala Harrisdoesn’t have anything keeping her humble,” said Sanders.

Kamala Harris isastep-momto her husband, Doug Emhoff’s,two kids.

All thisfollows one of the most viral moments from the election:aresurfacedcomment from Republican vice-presidentialcandidate JD Vance. 

“We’reeffectively run in this country… by a bunch of childless catladies,” said Vance.

His comment sparked a conversation about what it means to be a step-mom – and for that matter, step-kid, dad, and sibling. Indeed, so-called blended families are everywhere. So what’s it like being in one and navigating life outside of one?

 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick