© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. Jessi Gold on finding humanity in medicine

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:42 AM EDT
Nurses rush to meet with a patient that his being admitted to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on in San Jose, California.
Nurses rush to meet with a patient that his being admitted to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on in San Jose, California.

America’s health care workers are struggling. That‘snot news to many of you.

According to the CDC, health care workers have a higher risk of experiencing mental health challenges and leaving the workforce early.Some46 percent feel burnt out often. 

But if you work in health care, there’s a stigma that can feel like all this just comes with the territory, so don’t look for help.

In a new book, one psychiatrist explores these feelings and pressures. And she explores how to move past them.We talk to Dr. Jessi Gold about “How Do YouFeel?:One Doctor’s SearchForHumanity in Medicine.”

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea