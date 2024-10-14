1A's John Horn on 'Piece by Piece' and 'Saturday Night'

Octoberis a month for jump scares, political surprises, and a lot of newmovies.

We focus on two that are out this week.First, we tackle “Piece by Piece.” It’saLEGO animated documentary starring Pharrell Williams.

We also talk about the film “Saturday Night” which tells the story of the two hours before the debut of the first episode of “SNL” in the 1970s.

Our guide to the latest releases isJohn Horn, 1A‘s entertainment correspondent. He joins us from Los Angeles.

