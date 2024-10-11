© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater Talk

Theater Talk: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at LOH, first professional WNY production in 20 years; Ibsen plays appeal to GenZ, 2nd Gen hosts new play reading of Douglas Lyons PURE GLITTER.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
ARSENTIC AND OLD LACE at Lancaster Opera House stars Mary McMahon, Kevin Craig, and Pamela Rose Mangus among many others
Lancaster Opera House
ARSENTIC AND OLD LACE at Lancaster Opera House stars Mary McMahon, Kevin Craig, and Pamela Rose Mangus among many others

This weekend on Theater Talk, Anthony talks about something "old," the play ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Lancaster Opera House, the first professional production in our area in 20 years. Both Anthony and Peter enjoyed the free reading produced by Second Generation Theater of something "new," the one-act play PURE GLITTER by Douglas Lyons (whose play CHICKEN&BISCUITS premiered on Broadway in 2021). Peter enjoyed last week's production of Henrik Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSE at Niagara University, and Anthony notes how his Gen Z students at Buff State are really embracing the plays of Ibsen. Yet to see for both is THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, an ambitious project which opens this weekend at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre.

Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24, it's another New York City Theater Adventure in January 2025. This exclusive 5-day travel opportunity includes round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five fabulous Broadway shows. From your hotel in the heart of Midtown, you’ll also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archive, have time for sightseeing and shopping, and more. Reserve your spot today! Visit https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater/ or call Regina Sullivan at 716-630-3731 or email rsullivan@nyaaa.com The planned 5 theater performances are SWEPT AWAY, SUNSET BLVD, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE OUTSIDERS, THE GREAT GATSBY.

The conversation also touched on SHIPWRECKED at Road Less Traveled Productions, THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III (which closes this Sunday!), MCNEAL written by Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar, currently in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater where it will continue through November 24. Film star Robert Downey Jr. leads the cast in his Broadway debut, with Tony winner Bartlett Sher at the helm.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!) so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN SEPTEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND: No closings to note

OPENINGS: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" under the letter T.)

HAMILTON, the musical by Lyn Manuel Miranda, on a national Broadway tour, presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. Oct 15 - 27 (16 shows), Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 7:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

HAMILTON PUBLICITY BLURB: HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

_____

THE BREAK SONG, a play by Mark Humphrey, a world premiere, directed by Monish Bhattacharyya, starring Robert Humphrey and Vincenzo McNeill. Presented by the American Repertory Theater of WNY, 10/10 - 10/26, Thu - Fri 7:30, Saturday 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Factory (the home of ART of WNY) 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY 14222. (716) 697-0837 www.artofwny.org

THE BREAK SONG PUBLICITY BLURB: Featuring Robert Humphrey and Vincenzo McNeill, this dialog cocktail centers on two Jazz musicians at different points of their careers. But when one has to decide between being hungry and cold for another winter, choices need to be made. Director Bhattacharyya said: “The Break Song is a story of contrasts: youth and age, ambition and contentment, hope and disillusionment.” “Through the lives of Junction and Joe, we are reminded of the often delicate and complicated balance between dreams and reality, and how music—like life—can lift us up or leave us longing”.

_____

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a play, adapted for the stage from Stephen King’s classic novella by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Kinzy Brown, Brian Tabak, John Profeta, Lawrence Gregory Smith, Geno Delmaro, John Kennedy, Nate Chateaux, Daniel J. Greer, Andrew Salamone, Billy Horn Altamirano & Andrew Canada. 10/10 - 12/01 Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays & some Wednesdays (Sundays and some Saturdays are matinee performances) Evening dinners 6:00 shows at 7:30, Matinees dinner 1:00 shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Visit website mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact times and dates. At BOBBY J’S 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PUBLICITY BLURB: The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film turned-play to the Desiderio stage. When Andy Dufresne is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption illustrates the physical, mental & emotional toughness needed to attain a goal no matter what obstacles are thrown in your way.

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" under the letter T.)

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, a comedy by Joseph Kesselring, directed by Peter Palmisano, starring R.J. Voltz, Mary McMahon, Pamela Rose Mangus, Don Gervasi, Kevin Craig, Rich Kraemer, Anne Roaldi Boucher, David C. Mitchell, and many more. 10/4 - 10/20 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776, Lancasteropera.org

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE PUBLICITY BLURB: Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunt’s window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! With “crazy family” shenanigans and at least two meanings of the expression “cold feet,” it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding in this classic, macabre comedy.

______

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a play by Selina Fillinger, directed by Kate Powers, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Shannell Dixon, Vernia Sharisse Garvin, Lisa Ludwig, Alek Malejs, Camilla Maxwell, Maria Pedro. 10/ 4 - 10/20

Thur - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

POTUS PUBLICITY BLURB: What happens when seven women have to fix one VERY big mistake made by the leader of the free world? Hilarity ensues! Don’t miss the side-splitting, feminist farce that took Broadway by storm. With biting humor and a hilariously no-nonsense cast, this is the political comedy we’ve all been waiting for!

_____

SHIPWRECKED: An Entertainment — The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself), a play by Donald Margulies, directed by John Hurley, starring Gregory Gjurich, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Gabriella McKinley. 9/13 - 10/13 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street 716-629-3069 roadlesstraveledprductions.org

SHIPWRECKED PUBLICITY BLURB: The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.

_____

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

Theater Talk 2024 WBFO Arts & Culture DeskTheater Talk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • Shawfest's THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND stars Sophia Walker as Makeda in 1813 New Orleans
    Theater Talk: Shaw Festival continues well into the fall, Buffalo's season starts next week with THE PROM, MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA, and WIPEOUT. Anthony talks about his class in script analysis.
    Niagara on the Lake Ontario's Shaw Festival continues well into the fall, with My Fair Lady and also Christmas Carol running through December 22! Buffalo's season starts next week with THE PROM on 9/4, then MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA, and WIPEOUT on 9/6. Anthony talks about his class in script analysis and having fun with AI. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera
  • Shawfest's ORPHAN OF CHAO at the Royal George Theatre is afast-paced 45-minutee drama that will leave you breathless.
    Theater Talk: Shaw Festival continues to delight, this time with ORPHAN OF CHAO and COTTON CLUB in the Spiegeltent. Anthony anticipates Charo at the Riviera in the fall, and loved OH, MARY! on Broadway
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Peter's trip to the Shaw Festival to see THE ORPHAN OF CHAO and Kimberly Rampersad's vision of "The Cotton Club" at the Spiegeltent Many shows are near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell Studio). Anthony is very excited to report that Charo, the Spanish singer-comedian-guitarist-entertainer is coming to The Riviera Theater. He saw OH, MARY! a drag presentation of Mary Todd Lincoln on Broadway that is selling out daily and bringing in a million dollars a week. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • CANDIDA at Shawfest features Sanjay Talwar as Rev. James Mavor Morell, Sochi Fried as Candida Morell and Johnathan Sousa as Eugene Marchbanks. (Shaw Festival, 2024).
    Theater Talk: CANDIDA at Shawfest delights, Kerrykate Abel to portray Mae West at Lily Dale, Shakespeare in Delaware Park's final 3 nights, Desiderio's Dinner Theater continues
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about their trip to the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake Ontario to see George Bernard Shaw's CANDIDA. Many shows are near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell Studio) plus shows such as THE COTTON CLUB and THE SHAW VARIETY SHOW in their "Spiegeltent." There's a play by Kate Hamill at the Chautauqua Institution's Bratton Theater up through early next week; Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS wraps up on Sunday. And, Buffalo's "First Lady of Cabaret" Kerrykate Abel Smith stars as Mae West, one night only, in Lily Dale (a favorite haunt of Ms. West). For listings, please scroll down. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson to preside over induction of Anthony Chase to the Plaza of the Stars on September 9, 2024 at 5:30pm and all are welcome!
    Theater Talk: Stephen McKinley Henderson to induct Anthony Chase to Buffalo's "Plaza of the Stars" on 9/9; Curtain Up! 2024 is on 9/13; three shows open a week earlier: MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA (BUA at CPAC), THE PROM (MusicalFare) and WIPEOUT (Alleyway)
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk Anthony's upcoming induction (9/9 at 5:30) into The Plaza of the Stars (Main and Tupper) to be presented by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Three venues will open a week before 9/13 Curtain Up! MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA (B.U.A. at Compass P.A.C.); THE PROM at MusicalFare, and WIPEOUT at The Alleyway Theatre. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Caitlin Baeumler Coleman with Mike Garvey does her magic in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Shakespeare in Delaware Park
    Theater Talk: Caitlin Baeumler Coleman shines in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS; HUNDRED DAYS and FABULATION close this weekend
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, which has a marvelous cast, including favorite actor Caitlin Baeumler Coleman. The Chautauqua Theatre Company wraps up Lynn Nottage's UNDINE, by one of their (and our) favorite playwrights, Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage and MusicalFare Theatre wraps up HUNDRED DAYS as well. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre continues with DON'T DRINK THE WATER (see listings below).For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS has a 1968 Laugh-In, Game show Vibe
    Theater Talk: From Woody Allen to Shakespeare, Noel Coward to Lynn Nottage - A Week of Diverse Stage Delights
    From Woody Allen's DON'T DRINK THE WATER at Desiderio's to Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, to Noel Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER from The Old Vid on screen at The Allleyway Theatre, to Lynn Nottage's FABULATION at Chautauqua it's a summer of diverse stage delights. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • GOLDEN GIRLS "Gold is the New Black" last chances this weekend at O'Connell & Company on Bailey Ave.
    Theater Talk: Deeper meaning or trashy fun, there's something for everyone. Note BIRTHDAY CANDLES and GOLDEN GIRLS close this weekend.
    Closing this weekend, two contrasting shows, BIRTHDAY CANDLES is funny but with important lessons; GOLDEN GIRLS is funny, but trashy by design. Bellissima opens this weekend with ALICE BY HEART and Desiderio's opens with DON'T DRINK THE WATER. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • BIRTHDAY CANDLES by Noah Haidles at Chautauqua Theater Company, a stunning production with guest artist Ceci Fernandez (center) and a talented cast
    Theater Talk: Summer break? Not here. Shows from Shaw to Chautauqua and in between include stunning BIRTHDAY CANDLES. (See listings)
    From north to south, from Shaw (four theaters open) and Artpark (Puccini opera gala) down to Chautauqua Theater Company (BIRTHDAY CANDLES), and in the Buffalo area (SIDP's WINTER'S TALE, Bellissima's ALICE BY HEART, and O'Connell's GOLDEN GIRLS), for 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Shaw Festival's Variety Show in the Spiegeltent, a fourth venue for performances
    Theater Talk: Shakespeare dining tips, Shawfest Spiegeltent, Chautauqua BIRTHDAY, opera successes as Summer Heats Up
    This week Anthony and Peter talk about recent opera successes, how to get a nice affordable picnic for Shakespeare in Delaware Park, and mention the Shaw Festival's Spiegeltent and Chautauqua's play BIRTHDAY CANDLES. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Shakespeare in Delaware Park THE WINTER'S TALE's big dance number
    Theater Talk: SIDP's WINTER'S TALE beckons summer audience, Anthony reports back from NYC that ILLINOISE and THE GREAT GATSBY disappoint, STEREOPHONIC is "Chekhovian," and N/A (think Nancy Peolosi and A.O.C.) is a delight! See listings.
    This week on Theater Talk Anthony and Peter talk about Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE WINTER'S TALE and Anthony reports on his weekend in New York where ILLINOISE was disappointing, THE GREAT GATSBY's second act fell flat, but STEREOPHONIC was "Chekhovian" and N/A with Holland Taylor as N and Ana Villafañe as A (Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) at Lincoln Center Theater was an absolute delight. See listings. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
