What's Next? | Healing Through Food and Community: Conversations on “Food as Medicine” and Black Business Success

Published October 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s show, we feature two conversations. To start, Jay Moran sits down with Beth Machnica, the Director of Health and Well-Being at Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The two discuss the upcoming 4th annual “Food as Medicine” symposium, which aims to empower organizations and communities to promote wellness and close the disproportionate health gap in communities of color. For our second conversation, we go back to August when the “What’s Next?” crew attended the Black Business Block Party at the Exchange at Beverly Gray. The team collected interviews with various organizations in attendance and got their insight on the importance of the event.

  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep.1: Impact on Education | UB CII on Tackling Misinformation and AI Bias
    For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start us off, we begin with the first episode of our Project 2025 series. The series aims to go in-depth as to what the impact of the Project would look like if implemented. For the first episode of the series, Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by returning guest Wil Green, the Assistant Dean of Outreach and Community Engagement at the Graduate School of Education at UB. The two discuss the potential impact of Project 2025 on education. For our second conversation, we welcome David Castillo, E. Bruce Pitman, and Jasmina Tacheva of the UB Center for Information Integrity. Jay Moran joins the three in a conversation about how misinformation and generative AI can affect access to reputable information on elections, as well as an upcoming film screening of “Coded Bias”, a film that discusses how certain facial recognition programs are not programmed to analyze dark-skinned faces accurately.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Addressing Parkinson's Disease and Health Inequities in African American Communities
    Today, we speak with two influential voices in the fight against Parkinson's disease. Nancy Nealon, Director of Education and Outreach for the Northeast Region of the National Parkinson’s Foundation, and Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, President of the Uncrowned Queens Institute and National Parkinson’s Foundation volunteer. They discuss with Jay Moran the critical challenges facing African American communities. And they also discuss the historical exclusion from healthcare and research, and how it affects our understanding of Parkinson’s within these communities.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Building Support: Veterinary Care on Buffalo's East Side & Women’s Advocacy in WNY
    For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start us off, Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Kelly Wolfe and Stephanie Pepper of the SCPA serving Erie County, as well as Racheal Tarapacki of the Resource Council of WNY. The four discuss a $100,000 incubator grant awarded to the SPCA, and how both groups plan on creating better access to veterinary resources in the East Side of Buffalo. For our second segment, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Sheri Scavone, the CEO of the Western New York Women’s Foundation. The two analyze a report from the foundation that details some of the issues that women in WNY are facing through data-driven metrics.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Shining a Light: The 6th Annual Refugee Film Festival and the Power of Storytelling
    The 6th Annual Refugee Film Festival is more than just a series of screenings—it's a powerful platform that highlights the voices, stories, and resilience of refugees from across the globe. Running from this month through April 2025, the festival brings the lived experiences of displaced people into focus, sparking conversation and understanding. On today’s show, host Jay Moran sits down with two incredible guests: Theresa DeLuca, Chief Advancement Officer at Journey’s End Refugee Services, and Andy Cammarata, Director of Outreach and Volunteers at the organization. Together, they discuss the impact of the festival, and the mission behind their work.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | FIG Fashion Festival: Dame Powell on Blending Urban Edge with Luxury and Empowering Buffalo
    The second annual FIG Fashion Festival is this Saturday at the iconic Seneca One Tower. The event looks to build off the promising launch of the event last year. On today’s show, we welcome back Dame Powell owner of DAME, a luxury leather goods brand in Buffalo. His mission “To empower & inspire our community by creating timeless pieces that blend urban edge with sophisticated elegance. We strive to bring a touch of luxury to the everyday, and to be a beacon of pride for our city and our culture. He sits with Jay Moran to discuss his thoughts his involvement in the first show and his return to for the second event.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | PATH to Restoration: Julie Palmer on Ending Human Trafficking and Empowering Survivors
    People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH) is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking through education, prevention, and restoration. On today’s show, we’re joined by Julie Palmer, the Executive Director of PATH. Under her leadership, the organization has built a dedicated staff, established a survivor support fund, and increased public awareness of trafficking issues. Julie sits down with Jay Moran to discuss PATH’s work and the Enrichment Center, a safe space where survivors receive therapeutic support services, fostering healing and hope.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Exploring the Impact of a School Cell Phone Ban: Pros, Cons, and Student Well-being
    Recently, the Lackwanna School District implemented a cell phone ban for all its students. The ban aims to create fewer distractions and improve academic performance. On today’s show, we welcome Dr. Katheryne Leigh-Osroosh, an assistant professor of counseling, school and educational psychology at the University at Buffalo. She joins Jay Moran to talk about the pros and cons of the ban, including the psychological and social impact of the ban, particularly for students who rely on their phones or social media as key aspects of their identity.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Roadblocks to Opportunity: Fighting Transportation Inequality
    Transportation inequality restricts access to jobs and key services for community members. Go Bike and the Coalition of Economic Justice are two groups that aim to change the system through their transit initiatives and legislative recommendations. On today’s show, we welcome Justin Booth, the executive director of Go Bike, Kevin Heffernan, the communications director of Go Bike, and Jamal Davis, a transit rider organizer for the Coalition of Economic Justice. The three sit down with Thomas O-Neil-White to discuss what better transportation safety looks like, and how better access to transportation can be achieved.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Health for All: Bridging Gaps in Buffalo's Healthcare
    The Neighborhood Health Center is a vital healthcare provider in Buffalo dedicated to ensuring that every community member has access to quality medical services, regardless of their financial situation. Today we welcome Merlyn Hammer, the Senior Director of Public Health at Neighborhood Health Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the state of health equity in Buffalo, the challenges some residents face, and the solutions Neighborhood Health Center has developed to make healthcare accessible to all.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Addressing Key Issues in Buffalo Public Schools: A Roundtable on Opportunity, Mental Health, and Safety
    It’s back-to-school season! Recently, Thomas O’Neil-White hosted a Buffalo Public Schools roundtable discussion, which featured conversations on educational opportunity gaps, student mental health, and safety across all campuses. On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Bauer Walker, President of Buffalo Public Schools Community Health Worker Parent and Student Association, Danielle Grzymala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, and Ed Speidel, the president of the District Parent Coordinating Council. All three are members of the BPS Parent Congress. We also welcome two BPS students, to get their insight on the issues they face, and the communication between them, their parents, and the district.
