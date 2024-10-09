What's Next? | Producers’ Pick with Lindsey Lauren Visser and Cheney Brockington
We revisit two standout conversations. First Thomas O’Neil-White conversation with Buffalo’s first female historian Lindsey Lauren Visser. The two discuss the anniversary of the 19 amendment which gave women the right to vote, and the significant role Buffalo played in the suffragist movement. Then Jay Moran conversation with Licensed Master Social Worker Cheney Brockington. The two discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them.