What's Next? | Shaping the Future: DEI and Project 2025 with Clementine Gold Group
We continue our Project 2025 series as Jay Moran is joined by Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Kim LaVare from Clementine Gold Group. Together, they dive into a compelling discussion on the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the context of Project 2025. From fostering inclusive leadership to dismantling systemic barriers, the three sheds light on the role of DEI in shaping a more equitable and forward-thinking future.