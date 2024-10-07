What's Next? | Connecting Roots: The Niagara Falls High School Native American Youth Club
On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Forgette, an English teacher at Niagara Falls High School. Jessica recently started the Native American Youth Club, a program meant to connect students at Niagara Falls High School to their Indigenous backgrounds by fostering an environment of education and cultural understanding. Alex Simone sat down with her to discuss the club’s mission, her journey with her own Indigenous roots, as well as dive into the world of Native American education in Western New York.