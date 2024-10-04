© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Buffalo actor Lisette DeJesus follows up on her online conversation about BIPOC issues in theater, Anthony sees Veanne Cox at GEVA, Peter enjoys Buffalo Opera Unlimited

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lissette DeJesus
Facebook
Lissette DeJesus is the special guest on Theater Talk to discuss BIPOC issues in theater

This weekend on Theater Talk, in an extended online episode, Anthony recalls a recent trip to see Veanne Cox in Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Rochester's GEVA Theatre, Peter recalls a first-rate production of Mozart's opera THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO (Buffalo Opera Unlimited, review here).

Theater Talk notes the untimely sudden death of Broadway's Gavin Creel

at age 48 due to cancer, an actor whom many saw at Shea's during a recent tour of Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS before the show went to The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

And Theater Talk's special guest is Buffalo actor Lisette DeJesus who started a social media conversation on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) issues in local theater, urging everyone to ask questions early in the planning stages of any production.

Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24, it's another New York City Theater Adventure in January 2025. This exclusive 5-day travel opportunity includes round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five fabulous Broadway shows. From your hotel in the heart of Midtown, you’ll also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archive, have time for sightseeing and shopping, and more. Reserve your spot today! Visit https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater/ or call Regina Sullivan at 716-630-3731 or email rsullivan@nyaaa.com The planned 5 theater performances are SWEPT AWAY, SUNSET BLVD, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE OUTSIDERS, THE GREAT GATSBY.

The conversation also touched on SHIPWRECKED at Road Less Traveled Productions, THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III (which closes this Sunday!), MCNEAL written by Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar, currently in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater where it will continue through November 24. Film star Robert Downey Jr. leads the cast in his Broadway debut, with Tony winner Bartlett Sher at the helm.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!) so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN SEPTEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND:

______

OPENING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" under the letter T.)

A DOLL'S HOUSE by Henrik Ibsen, directed by Steve Braddock. Thu 10/3 - Sun 10/6 on the following days: Thu Oct 3 7:00, Fri Oct 4 7:30, Sat Oct. 5 2:00 & 7:30, Sun. Oct. 6 at 2:00 (with a post show discussion).Presented by Niagara University on stage in the Leary Theatre within the Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre, Clet Hall, Niagara University, NY 716-286-8685 theatre.niagara.edu

IBSEN’S A DOLL’S HOUSE PUBLICITY BLURB: A DOLL’S HOUSE IS A TRIBUTE TO FEMINISM LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE. Nora Helmer is a high-spirited young housewife, and her life is on the upswing. Her husband, Torvald, has just received a promotion, and their financial struggles are over at last. But when an old acquaintance reappears, threatening to bring a dangerous secret to light, everything changes: her marriage, her family, even her relationship to the world around her. As the illusions behind her marriage are exposed, Nora wakes to feelings of self-awareness for the first time in her life.

NOTE: Theater Talk listings do not, as a rule, include student performances, but since so many NU grads are on our local stages, and since this is such an important play, I made an exception. - ph

______

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, a comedy by Joseph Kesselring, directed by Peter Palmisano, starring R.J. Voltz, Mary McMahon, Pamela Rose Mangus, Don Gervasi, Kevin Craig, Rich Kraemer, Anne Roaldi Boucher, David C. Mitchell, and many more. 10/4 - 10/20 Fre - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776, Lancasteropera.org

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE PUBLICITY BLURB: Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunt’s window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! With “crazy family” shenanigans and at least two meanings of the expression “cold feet,” it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding in this classic, macabre comedy.

______

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a play by Selina Fillinger, directed by Kate Powers, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Shannell Dixon, Vernia Sharisse Garvin, Lisa Ludwig, Alek Malejs, Camilla Maxwell, Maria Pedro. 10/ 4 - 10/20

Thur - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

POTUS PUBLICITY BLURB: What happens when seven women have to fix one VERY big mistake made by the leader of the free world? Hilarity ensues! Don’t miss the side-splitting, feminist farce that took Broadway by storm. With biting humor and a hilariously no-nonsense cast, this is the political comedy we’ve all been waiting for!

_____

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a play, adapted for the stage from Stephen King’s classic novella by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Kinzy Brown, Brian Tabak, John Profeta, Lawrence Gregory Smith, Geno Delmaro, John Kennedy, Nate Chateaux, Daniel J. Greer, Andrew Salamone, Billy Horn Altamirano & Andrew Canada. 10/10 - 12/01 Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays & some Wednesdays (Sundays and some Saturdays are matinee performances) Evening dinners 6:00 shows at 7:30, Matinees dinner 1:00 shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Visit website mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact times and dates. At BOBBY J’S 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PUBLICITY BLURB: The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film turned play to the Desiderio stage. When Andy Dufresne is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption illustrates the physical, mental & emotional toughness needed to attain a goal no matter what obstacles are thrown in your way.

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" under the letter T.)

SHIPWRECKED: An Entertainment — The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself), a play by Donald Margulies, directed by John Hurley, starring Gregory Gjurich, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Gabriella McKinley. 9/13 - 10/13 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street 716-629-3069 roadlesstraveledprductions.org

SHIPWRECKED PUBLICITY BLURB: The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.

_____

TEA PARTY, play by Sean Abley, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, presented by First Look Buffalo (on the TOY stage), starring Andrew Zuccari, Bob Rusch, Kaylie Horowitz, and John DellaContrada. 9/13 - 10/5 Thu - Sat 7:30. At the Allendale Theatre (Theatre of Youth) - 203 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201. (716) 771-6358 FirstLookBuffalo.com

TEA PARTY PUBLICITY BLURB: In this dramedy, Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia’s Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank’s newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

You may also know the PBS American Experience documentary on CASA SUSANNA. In the 1950s and ’60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place to express their true selves and live for a few days as they had always dreamed—dressed as and living as women without fear of being incarcerated or institutionalized for their self-expression. Told through the memories of those who visited the house, the film provides a moving look back at a secret world where the persecuted and frightened found freedom, acceptance and, often, the courage to live out of the shadows. You can stream that here: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/casa-susanna/#part01

_____

THE PROM, a musical by Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, 9/4 - 10/6, Wed - Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/oDaemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226, 716- 839-8540 musicalfare.com

THE PROM PUBLICITY BLURB: Five incredibly narcissistic Broadway actors, lamenting their days of fame, travel to a small town in Indiana to "help" a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. They’re ready to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves...and kick-ball-change the world!

_____

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

Tags
Theater Talk 2024 WBFO Arts & Culture DeskTheater Talk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • Shawfest's ORPHAN OF CHAO at the Royal George Theatre is afast-paced 45-minutee drama that will leave you breathless.
    Theater Talk: Shaw Festival continues to delight, this time with ORPHAN OF CHAO and COTTON CLUB in the Spiegeltent. Anthony anticipates Charo at the Riviera in the fall, and loved OH, MARY! on Broadway
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Peter's trip to the Shaw Festival to see THE ORPHAN OF CHAO and Kimberly Rampersad's vision of "The Cotton Club" at the Spiegeltent Many shows are near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell Studio). Anthony is very excited to report that Charo, the Spanish singer-comedian-guitarist-entertainer is coming to The Riviera Theater. He saw OH, MARY! a drag presentation of Mary Todd Lincoln on Broadway that is selling out daily and bringing in a million dollars a week. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • CANDIDA at Shawfest features Sanjay Talwar as Rev. James Mavor Morell, Sochi Fried as Candida Morell and Johnathan Sousa as Eugene Marchbanks. (Shaw Festival, 2024).
    Theater Talk: CANDIDA at Shawfest delights, Kerrykate Abel to portray Mae West at Lily Dale, Shakespeare in Delaware Park's final 3 nights, Desiderio's Dinner Theater continues
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about their trip to the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake Ontario to see George Bernard Shaw's CANDIDA. Many shows are near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell Studio) plus shows such as THE COTTON CLUB and THE SHAW VARIETY SHOW in their "Spiegeltent." There's a play by Kate Hamill at the Chautauqua Institution's Bratton Theater up through early next week; Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS wraps up on Sunday. And, Buffalo's "First Lady of Cabaret" Kerrykate Abel Smith stars as Mae West, one night only, in Lily Dale (a favorite haunt of Ms. West). For listings, please scroll down. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson to preside over induction of Anthony Chase to the Plaza of the Stars on September 9, 2024 at 5:30pm and all are welcome!
    Theater Talk: Stephen McKinley Henderson to induct Anthony Chase to Buffalo's "Plaza of the Stars" on 9/9; Curtain Up! 2024 is on 9/13; three shows open a week earlier: MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA (BUA at CPAC), THE PROM (MusicalFare) and WIPEOUT (Alleyway)
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk Anthony's upcoming induction (9/9 at 5:30) into The Plaza of the Stars (Main and Tupper) to be presented by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Three venues will open a week before 9/13 Curtain Up! MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA (B.U.A. at Compass P.A.C.); THE PROM at MusicalFare, and WIPEOUT at The Alleyway Theatre. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Caitlin Baeumler Coleman with Mike Garvey does her magic in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Shakespeare in Delaware Park
    Theater Talk: Caitlin Baeumler Coleman shines in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS; HUNDRED DAYS and FABULATION close this weekend
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, which has a marvelous cast, including favorite actor Caitlin Baeumler Coleman. The Chautauqua Theatre Company wraps up Lynn Nottage's UNDINE, by one of their (and our) favorite playwrights, Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage and MusicalFare Theatre wraps up HUNDRED DAYS as well. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre continues with DON'T DRINK THE WATER (see listings below).For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS has a 1968 Laugh-In, Game show Vibe
    Theater Talk: From Woody Allen to Shakespeare, Noel Coward to Lynn Nottage - A Week of Diverse Stage Delights
    From Woody Allen's DON'T DRINK THE WATER at Desiderio's to Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, to Noel Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER from The Old Vid on screen at The Allleyway Theatre, to Lynn Nottage's FABULATION at Chautauqua it's a summer of diverse stage delights. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • GOLDEN GIRLS "Gold is the New Black" last chances this weekend at O'Connell & Company on Bailey Ave.
    Theater Talk: Deeper meaning or trashy fun, there's something for everyone. Note BIRTHDAY CANDLES and GOLDEN GIRLS close this weekend.
    Closing this weekend, two contrasting shows, BIRTHDAY CANDLES is funny but with important lessons; GOLDEN GIRLS is funny, but trashy by design. Bellissima opens this weekend with ALICE BY HEART and Desiderio's opens with DON'T DRINK THE WATER. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • BIRTHDAY CANDLES by Noah Haidles at Chautauqua Theater Company, a stunning production with guest artist Ceci Fernandez (center) and a talented cast
    Theater Talk: Summer break? Not here. Shows from Shaw to Chautauqua and in between include stunning BIRTHDAY CANDLES. (See listings)
    From north to south, from Shaw (four theaters open) and Artpark (Puccini opera gala) down to Chautauqua Theater Company (BIRTHDAY CANDLES), and in the Buffalo area (SIDP's WINTER'S TALE, Bellissima's ALICE BY HEART, and O'Connell's GOLDEN GIRLS), for 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Shaw Festival's Variety Show in the Spiegeltent, a fourth venue for performances
    Theater Talk: Shakespeare dining tips, Shawfest Spiegeltent, Chautauqua BIRTHDAY, opera successes as Summer Heats Up
    This week Anthony and Peter talk about recent opera successes, how to get a nice affordable picnic for Shakespeare in Delaware Park, and mention the Shaw Festival's Spiegeltent and Chautauqua's play BIRTHDAY CANDLES. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • Shakespeare in Delaware Park THE WINTER'S TALE's big dance number
    Theater Talk: SIDP's WINTER'S TALE beckons summer audience, Anthony reports back from NYC that ILLINOISE and THE GREAT GATSBY disappoint, STEREOPHONIC is "Chekhovian," and N/A (think Nancy Peolosi and A.O.C.) is a delight! See listings.
    This week on Theater Talk Anthony and Peter talk about Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE WINTER'S TALE and Anthony reports on his weekend in New York where ILLINOISE was disappointing, THE GREAT GATSBY's second act fell flat, but STEREOPHONIC was "Chekhovian" and N/A with Holland Taylor as N and Ana Villafañe as A (Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) at Lincoln Center Theater was an absolute delight. See listings. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
  • In THREE DECEMBERS, the opera by Jake Heggie based on a Terrence McNally play, now at Shea's Smith has Maddy Angry at Bea and Charlie
    Theater Talk: The Tonys; closing Sunday THE PRODUCERS at LOH, MELVILLE BOYS at Desiderio's; BOU presents Jake Heggie's opera (Terrence McNally inspired) THREE DECEMBERS at Shea's Smith
    This week, Anthony and Peter talk about the Tony Awards show, good and "needs improvement." Two closings of note: THE PRODUCERS at Lancaster Opera House and THE MELVILLE BOYS at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre both wrap up on Sunday, as does Buffalo Opera Unlimited's presentation of Jake Heggie's opera THREE DECEMBER based on a story by Terrence McNally. See listings on the podcast. For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
Load More