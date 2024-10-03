What's Next? | Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The second annual FIG Fashion Festival is this Saturday at the iconic Seneca One Tower. The event looks to build off the promising launch of the event last year. On today’s show, we welcome back Dame Powell owner of DAME, a luxury leather goods brand in Buffalo. His mission “To empower & inspire our community by creating timeless pieces that blend urban edge with sophisticated elegance. We strive to bring a touch of luxury to the everyday, and to be a beacon of pride for our city and our culture. He sits with Jay Moran to discuss his thoughts his involvement in the first show and his return to for the second event.

Listen • 55:59