What's Next? | Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Today, on What’s Next? we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. First, Jay Moran speaks with Dinorah Baines from the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY Inc. about the rich heritage of Hispanic culture in Western New York and the various celebrations happening throughout the month. Later, Jay Moran is joined by Valerie Cruz and Mykia Gibson from the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network to discuss the critical work of the organization and its impact on the Hispanic community.