Brindisi grilled over support for Equality Act during Senate hearing to be federal judge

Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi was grilled by Republican senators in his hearing to be a federal judge. Brindisi was nominated to serve on the United States District Court by President Biden.

Brindisi faced criticism from Republican senators over his co-sponsorship of the Equality Act when he served in Congress, representing parts of central New York and the Southern Tier from 2019-2021. The bill would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The text of the bill states an individual cannot be denied access to a shared facility including a restroom, locker room, and dressing room that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz began his questioning by asking Brindisi quote “Should biological men be able to expose themselves to unwilling women, including underage girls?” Brindisi said that was not a view he shared, which Cruz then pushed on, asking why Brindisi sponsored and voted for the bill.

“Senator, my recollection of the legislation is that it would prevent discrimination based on gender,” Brindisi said.

“Your recollection is contrary to the explicit text of the statute," Cruz said. "Are you fond of ignoring the text of statutes?”

“Senator, as a sitting judge now and if I'm fortunate to be confirmed as a district court judge, I will follow statutory—” Brindisi said.

“But you didn't when you were a congressman," Cruz said. "You sponsored it. You voted for it.”

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked Brindisi the difference between serving as a congressman and now as a judge. Brindisi said his goal was always to try and work with both sides to get things done, including individuals you may disagree with.

“And that's a skill that I have taken to the bench, actively listening to the lawyers and litigants who come before me, making sure that they feel respected and heard when they enter the courtroom and walk away knowing that I listened to them, and whatever happens, that they got a fair and impartial judge to hear their case,” Brindisi said.

The earliest the Senate Judiciary Committee could vote on Brindisi’s nomination is November 12. If he passes the committee vote, it would go to a vote in the full Senate.

