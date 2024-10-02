What's Next? | Access for All: The Arts Access Initiative| Unmasking Bias: Exploring AI's Impact with the UB Center for Information Integrity

For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start, Jay Moran sits down with Liv Duke, the Programs & Services Coordinator at Arts Services Inc., and Tracy Synder, the Executive Director of The Theatre of Youth. The three discuss the Arts Access Initiative, a program designed to create wider access to arts and cultural events through transportation, language, and financial assistance. For our second segment, we welcome three members of the UB Center for Information Integrity. Jay Moran is joined by David Castillo, the Co-Director of the Center, along with E. Bruce Pitman and Jasmina Tacheva, who are two speakers for the center's upcoming film screening of “Coded Bias”, a film that discusses the pitfalls of generative AI.