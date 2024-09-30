What's Next? | Addressing Parkinson's Disease and Health Inequities in African American Communities

© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Published September 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Today, we speak with two influential voices in the fight against Parkinson's disease. Nancy Nealon, Director of Education and Outreach for the Northeast Region of the National Parkinson’s Foundation, and Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, President of the Uncrowned Queens Institute and National Parkinson’s Foundation volunteer. They discuss with Jay Moran the critical challenges facing African American communities. And they also discuss the historical exclusion from healthcare and research, and how it affects our understanding of Parkinson’s within these communities.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Exploring the Impact of a School Cell Phone Ban: Pros, Cons, and Student Well-being
    Recently, the Lackwanna School District implemented a cell phone ban for all its students. The ban aims to create fewer distractions and improve academic performance. On today’s show, we welcome Dr. Katheryne Leigh-Osroosh, an assistant professor of counseling, school and educational psychology at the University at Buffalo. She joins Jay Moran to talk about the pros and cons of the ban, including the psychological and social impact of the ban, particularly for students who rely on their phones or social media as key aspects of their identity.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Roadblocks to Opportunity: Fighting Transportation Inequality
    Transportation inequality restricts access to jobs and key services for community members. Go Bike and the Coalition of Economic Justice are two groups that aim to change the system through their transit initiatives and legislative recommendations. On today’s show, we welcome Justin Booth, the executive director of Go Bike, Kevin Heffernan, the communications director of Go Bike, and Jamal Davis, a transit rider organizer for the Coalition of Economic Justice. The three sit down with Thomas O-Neil-White to discuss what better transportation safety looks like, and how better access to transportation can be achieved.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Health for All: Bridging Gaps in Buffalo's Healthcare
    The Neighborhood Health Center is a vital healthcare provider in Buffalo dedicated to ensuring that every community member has access to quality medical services, regardless of their financial situation. Today we welcome Merlyn Hammer, the Senior Director of Public Health at Neighborhood Health Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the state of health equity in Buffalo, the challenges some residents face, and the solutions Neighborhood Health Center has developed to make healthcare accessible to all.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Addressing Key Issues in Buffalo Public Schools: A Roundtable on Opportunity, Mental Health, and Safety
    It’s back-to-school season! Recently, Thomas O’Neil-White hosted a Buffalo Public Schools roundtable discussion, which featured conversations on educational opportunity gaps, student mental health, and safety across all campuses. On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Bauer Walker, President of Buffalo Public Schools Community Health Worker Parent and Student Association, Danielle Grzymala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, and Ed Speidel, the president of the District Parent Coordinating Council. All three are members of the BPS Parent Congress. We also welcome two BPS students, to get their insight on the issues they face, and the communication between them, their parents, and the district.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Growing Community: A Conversation with Tim Chen of Grassroots Garden WNY
    On today’s show, we speak with Tim Chen, Executive Director of Grassroots Garden WNY. Grassroots Garden is a dedicated group of community gardeners and activists in Western New York. Their mission is to address systemic harm and enhance neighborhood ties through their community garden project. Chen sits with Jay Moran to discuss the organization’s recent Soil Health Symposium, which is meant to educate the local community on soil screening and safety. They also explore the organization’s dedication to community development and environmental equity.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Fostering Change: Niagara University's Levesque Institute and the Future of Niagara Falls
    Today we welcome representatives of Niagara University Dr. Karen Kwandrans, Associate Vice President, and Rhonda Bivins-Talley, the Executive Director of the Levesque Institute. The Levesque Institute is an organization at the University that aims to generate civic engagement and make an impact in the revitalization of Niagara Falls. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss how the Levesque Institute leverages its resources and influence to foster positive, sustainable change. They also explore the innovative programs and initiatives they've developed and their vision for the future of Niagara Falls.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Empowering Futures: Say Yes Buffalo Expands to Niagara Falls, Offering New Paths to Higher Education
    Today welcome Mark Laurrie, the Superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools, and Dave Rust, the CEO of Say Yes Buffalo. The two join Jay Moran to discuss Say Yes’s recent expansion to Niagara Falls, and how the program will give hundreds of Niagara Falls students the chance to pursue higher education. The Niagara Falls Say Yes expansion is slated to start during the 2025 academic year, and the necessary endowment funding for the project sits at $18 Million.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking the Cycle: Cheney Brockington on Trauma, Education, and Violence Intervention in Buffalo
    On today's show, we welcome Cheney Brockington. Cheney is a licensed master social worker and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them. They also dive into the work of ECMC's Buffalo Rising Against Violence Program, Buffalo's only hospital-based violence intervention program.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Dance, Culture, and Community: Inside the Jamestown Dance Festival
    Recently, the What’s Next? team traveled to Jamestown, New York, to meet with members of the Sukanya Burman Dance Company. The group is a key force behind the upcoming Jamestown Dance Festival, set to take place from September 7th through the 8th. The festival promises a diverse lineup of nationally renowned dance performances, workshops, and panel discussions. Today, we welcome Sukanya Burman, the Artistic Director, and Daryl Simons, the Executive Director of Sukanya Burman Dance, along with two board members, Amanda Gesing and Ellen Shadle. They join Jay Moran in the Sukanya Burman Dance studios to discuss the significance of hosting the event in Jamestown, the importance of nurturing the local dance scene, and the rich history of the dance.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Lindsey Lauren Visser
    We revisit a standout conversation and follow up with a new discussion with the City of Buffalo Historian and Executive Director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum Lindsey Lauren Visser. First, we revisit the first time Lindsey Lauren Visser joined the show back in March. Thomas O’Neil-White sat down with her to discuss her newly appointed role, what we can expect from the position and some of Buffalo's local connections to national history. For our second conversation, the two spoke recently on the 104th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. They discuss the Suffragist movement, and how Buffalo helped contribute to its success.
