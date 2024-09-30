What's Next? | Addressing Parkinson's Disease and Health Inequities in African American Communities
Today, we speak with two influential voices in the fight against Parkinson's disease. Nancy Nealon, Director of Education and Outreach for the Northeast Region of the National Parkinson’s Foundation, and Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, President of the Uncrowned Queens Institute and National Parkinson’s Foundation volunteer. They discuss with Jay Moran the critical challenges facing African American communities. And they also discuss the historical exclusion from healthcare and research, and how it affects our understanding of Parkinson’s within these communities.