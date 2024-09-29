New York sends National Guard soldiers, helicopters and generators to help with Hurricane Helene recovery

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that 17 soldiers from the Army National Guard, three heavy lift helicopters and four 100 KW generators have been sent to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

The soldiers and aircraft are based at the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Rochester. The helicopters are assigned to Detachment 1, B Company of the 3rd Battalion 126th General Support Aviation Battalion.

The personnel and equipment will provide general airlift assistance moving people and cargo to support the North Carolina National Guard.

The generators, which are part of New York state stockpiles, are being transported to Macon, Georgia on trucks supplied by the NY Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority and are expected to arrive in Georgia on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Sacco

/ U.S. Army National Guard New York Army National Guard Capt. Jeff Tampe and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Adam Wilcox prepare to fly a CH-47F heavy lift helicopter from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rochester. It’s being flown to Donaldson Army Aviation Support Facility in Greenville, South Carolina in order to support the North Carolina National Guard in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.



The storm killed dozens of people, and caused widespread damage, leaving millions without power in many parts of the south including Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina.

“New York stands shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors in the south as we respond to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement released on Sunday.

The equipment was deployed as part of a national mutual aid system. The soldiers and aircraft from Rochester are expected to be on the ground to help with recovery efforts for 7 to 10 days.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Hochul deployed a team of 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to North Carolina. That team is currently assigned to help the Yancy County Emergency Management Office.

