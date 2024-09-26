© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Building Support: Veterinary Care on Buffalo's East Side & Women’s Advocacy in WNY

Published September 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start us off, Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Kelly Wolfe and Stephanie Pepper of the SCPA serving Erie County, as well as Racheal Tarapacki of the Resource Council of WNY. The four discuss a $100,000 incubator grant awarded to the SPCA, and how both groups plan on creating better access to veterinary resources in the East Side of Buffalo. For our second segment, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Sheri Scavone, the CEO of the Western New York Women’s Foundation. The two analyze a report from the foundation that details some of the issues that women in WNY are facing through data-driven metrics.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Health for All: Bridging Gaps in Buffalo's Healthcare
    The Neighborhood Health Center is a vital healthcare provider in Buffalo dedicated to ensuring that every community member has access to quality medical services, regardless of their financial situation. Today we welcome Merlyn Hammer, the Senior Director of Public Health at Neighborhood Health Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the state of health equity in Buffalo, the challenges some residents face, and the solutions Neighborhood Health Center has developed to make healthcare accessible to all.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Addressing Key Issues in Buffalo Public Schools: A Roundtable on Opportunity, Mental Health, and Safety
    It’s back-to-school season! Recently, Thomas O’Neil-White hosted a Buffalo Public Schools roundtable discussion, which featured conversations on educational opportunity gaps, student mental health, and safety across all campuses. On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Bauer Walker, President of Buffalo Public Schools Community Health Worker Parent and Student Association, Danielle Grzymala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, and Ed Speidel, the president of the District Parent Coordinating Council. All three are members of the BPS Parent Congress. We also welcome two BPS students, to get their insight on the issues they face, and the communication between them, their parents, and the district.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Growing Community: A Conversation with Tim Chen of Grassroots Garden WNY
    On today’s show, we speak with Tim Chen, Executive Director of Grassroots Garden WNY. Grassroots Garden is a dedicated group of community gardeners and activists in Western New York. Their mission is to address systemic harm and enhance neighborhood ties through their community garden project. Chen sits with Jay Moran to discuss the organization’s recent Soil Health Symposium, which is meant to educate the local community on soil screening and safety. They also explore the organization’s dedication to community development and environmental equity.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Fostering Change: Niagara University's Levesque Institute and the Future of Niagara Falls
    Today we welcome representatives of Niagara University Dr. Karen Kwandrans, Associate Vice President, and Rhonda Bivins-Talley, the Executive Director of the Levesque Institute. The Levesque Institute is an organization at the University that aims to generate civic engagement and make an impact in the revitalization of Niagara Falls. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss how the Levesque Institute leverages its resources and influence to foster positive, sustainable change. They also explore the innovative programs and initiatives they've developed and their vision for the future of Niagara Falls.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Empowering Futures: Say Yes Buffalo Expands to Niagara Falls, Offering New Paths to Higher Education
    Today welcome Mark Laurrie, the Superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools, and Dave Rust, the CEO of Say Yes Buffalo. The two join Jay Moran to discuss Say Yes’s recent expansion to Niagara Falls, and how the program will give hundreds of Niagara Falls students the chance to pursue higher education. The Niagara Falls Say Yes expansion is slated to start during the 2025 academic year, and the necessary endowment funding for the project sits at $18 Million.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking the Cycle: Cheney Brockington on Trauma, Education, and Violence Intervention in Buffalo
    On today's show, we welcome Cheney Brockington. Cheney is a licensed master social worker and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them. They also dive into the work of ECMC's Buffalo Rising Against Violence Program, Buffalo's only hospital-based violence intervention program.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Dance, Culture, and Community: Inside the Jamestown Dance Festival
    Recently, the What’s Next? team traveled to Jamestown, New York, to meet with members of the Sukanya Burman Dance Company. The group is a key force behind the upcoming Jamestown Dance Festival, set to take place from September 7th through the 8th. The festival promises a diverse lineup of nationally renowned dance performances, workshops, and panel discussions. Today, we welcome Sukanya Burman, the Artistic Director, and Daryl Simons, the Executive Director of Sukanya Burman Dance, along with two board members, Amanda Gesing and Ellen Shadle. They join Jay Moran in the Sukanya Burman Dance studios to discuss the significance of hosting the event in Jamestown, the importance of nurturing the local dance scene, and the rich history of the dance.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Lindsey Lauren Visser
    We revisit a standout conversation and follow up with a new discussion with the City of Buffalo Historian and Executive Director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum Lindsey Lauren Visser. First, we revisit the first time Lindsey Lauren Visser joined the show back in March. Thomas O’Neil-White sat down with her to discuss her newly appointed role, what we can expect from the position and some of Buffalo's local connections to national history. For our second conversation, the two spoke recently on the 104th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. They discuss the Suffragist movement, and how Buffalo helped contribute to its success.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking Barriers: The Women Who Changed History
    Today, we speak with Karen King, the Commissioner of Public Advocacy and also serves as the Executive Director of the Commission on the Status of Women. The Commission will celebrate and commemorate the placement of the “Trailblazing Women Monuments” in front of Old County Hall at 92 Franklin St. in downtown Buffalo. Karen joins Jay Moran to discuss the significance of these monuments and the vital roles women play in government, politics, and beyond.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Celebration Like No Other
    The 8th Annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration kicks off today and runs through Sunday, August 25, at the historic Buffalo Central Terminal. With the motto "Culturally Activated & Community Engaged," this event promises a vibrant showcase of art and music. On today’s show, we’re joined by Lindsey Taylor, the founder of Beau Fleuve, to discuss the multifaceted nature of the organization, and the recent announcement concerning Gibson Development.
