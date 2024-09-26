What's Next? | Building Support: Veterinary Care on Buffalo's East Side & Women’s Advocacy in WNY
For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start us off, Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Kelly Wolfe and Stephanie Pepper of the SCPA serving Erie County, as well as Racheal Tarapacki of the Resource Council of WNY. The four discuss a $100,000 incubator grant awarded to the SPCA, and how both groups plan on creating better access to veterinary resources in the East Side of Buffalo. For our second segment, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Sheri Scavone, the CEO of the Western New York Women’s Foundation. The two analyze a report from the foundation that details some of the issues that women in WNY are facing through data-driven metrics.