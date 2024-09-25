What's Next? | Shining a Light: The 6th Annual Refugee Film Festival and the Power of Storytelling
Ways To Subscribe
The 6th Annual Refugee Film Festival is more than just a series of screenings—it's a powerful platform that highlights the voices, stories, and resilience of refugees from across the globe. Running from this month through April 2025, the festival brings the lived experiences of displaced people into focus, sparking conversation and understanding. On today’s show, host Jay Moran sits down with two incredible guests: Theresa DeLuca, Chief Advancement Officer at Journey’s End Refugee Services, and Andy Cammarata, Director of Outreach and Volunteers at the organization. Together, they discuss the impact of the festival, and the mission behind their work.