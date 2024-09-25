What's Next? | Shining a Light: The 6th Annual Refugee Film Festival and the Power of Storytelling

We revisit a standout conversation and follow up with a new discussion with the City of Buffalo Historian and Executive Director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum Lindsey Lauren Visser. First, we revisit the first time Lindsey Lauren Visser joined the show back in March. Thomas O’Neil-White sat down with her to discuss her newly appointed role, what we can expect from the position and some of Buffalo's local connections to national history. For our second conversation, the two spoke recently on the 104th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. They discuss the Suffragist movement, and how Buffalo helped contribute to its success.

Listen • 58:29