The state of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 630 people in Lebanon this week. The attacks are proving to be deadlier than those from the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The two sides have been trading fire at their border since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza after Oct. 7. This week’s airstrikes by Israel have displaced 90,000 Lebanese people as they flee their homes by any means possible, even on foot.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired a missile at Tel Aviv, much further south, which Israel intercepted. And the IDF’s chief of staff General Herzi Halevi told soldiers to prepare for the possibility of a ground incursion.

Later Wednesday, the U.S. and France along with their allies announced a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire. Thursday morning, Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz quickly posted on X that there will be “no ceasefire deal in the north.” Hezbollah has not responded.

What do we know about the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah? How has it affected Lebanese and Israeli civilians at the border?

