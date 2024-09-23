What's Next? | PATH to Restoration: Julie Palmer on Ending Human Trafficking and Empowering Survivors
Ways To Subscribe
People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH) is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking through education, prevention, and restoration. On today’s show, we’re joined by Julie Palmer, the Executive Director of PATH. Under her leadership, the organization has built a dedicated staff, established a survivor support fund, and increased public awareness of trafficking issues. Julie sits down with Jay Moran to discuss PATH’s work and the Enrichment Center, a safe space where survivors receive therapeutic support services, fostering healing and hope.