The Scoreboard - September 23rd

FNL RECAP - TUBIN WAS RED HOT FOR CLARENCE IN HOME OPENER

Remember that Bills playoff game against New England in 2021, when Josh Allen and the Bills offense scored a touchdown on every drive? Well on Friday, the Clarence Red Devils and their quarterback Bryce Tubin replicated that performance, defeating Frontier 49-14 on Friday Night Lights.

In my opinion, Tubin is the best quarterback in Western New York, and he proved that Friday. The Clarence High School senior threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns, while having just two incomplete passes all game. After the game, Tubin credited his offensive line and wide receivers for giving him time in the pocket and making plays all night.

On the receiving end, senior gadget-guy Jefferson Long caught the first two touchdowns of the game, and senior running back David Van Horn corralled three more scores throughout the night, as Clarence won their home opener in style.

ACROSS WNY HS FOOTBALL



South Park senior Adam Nunes set a New York State rushing record with 593 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Sparks’ 58-28 win over Iroquois at All-High Stadium.

Lancaster spoiled Orchard Park’s grand re-opening of their new football facility, defeating the Quakers 45-21.

Salamanca remains undefeated with a massive divisional win at Southwestern, 27-3.

And West Seneca West defeated Williamsville North 21-18 in Overtime.

SABRES DISPLAY GRIT AND OFFENSE IN PRESEASON OPENER

It was a blast from the past on Saturday night, seeing Lindy Ruff behind the bench for the Sabres for the first time in over a decade. With a lineup of almost all expected NHL starters, Buffalo took on a prospect-laden Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, and it showed, as the Sabres won their preseason opener 7-3.

Despite giving up the first goal less than two minutes, Buffalo took over in the second period, scoring four goals on their first five shots of the middle frame, taking the score from a 1-1 tie, to a 5-1 lead in less than 6 minutes. JJ Peterka ended the game with a hat trick, highlighting the offensive explosion for the Sabres.

Buffalo’s newly acquired line of Beck Malenstyn, Sam Lafferty, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel showed exactly why they signed in the Queen City, adding speed, physicality, and forechecking ability. After a third period that saw seven roughing penalties, the Sabres led the game with 17 hits to Pittsburgh's 13.

After the game Coach Ruff commented that he liked the pace Buffalo played with, but it still has a ways to go. The Columbus Blue Jackets roll into town tonight for another preseason game before the Sabres pack up and head to Europe for an exhibition game in Germany before opening the season in Czechia next month.

BIG FOUR BRIEFING

Here is your Big Four Briefing for what you might have missed over the weekend in local Division I Collegiate Athletics…

The Buffalo Bulls football team went on the road and defeated #23 ranked Northern Illinois for their first MAC win on the season. It marks the program’s second win over a ranked opponent.

The UB Women’s soccer team opened conference play with wins over Akron and Eastern Michigan, remaining undefeated. Sophomore Laiken Kiser cashed her first career goal as the game winner on Sunday vs EMU, bringing Buffalo’s overall record to 7-0-2.

In downtown Buffalo, the Canisius Women’s Soccer team has been on a roll, defeating Saint Peter’s in league play, claiming their fifth straight victory. Goalkeeper Jordan Spencer has been lights out, leading the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 0.50 goals against average for the 6-1-1 Golden Griffins.

Up on Monteagle Ridge, the Niagara Volleyball team is prepped for conference play, sweeping back to back non-conference matches vs Mercyhurst and at Le Moyne. Purple Eagles’ Libero Bella Peroni ranks 5th in the nation with just over 5.5 digs per set.

And finally, down in Olean, St. Bonaventure freshman golfer Dante Bertoni has been named A10 Rookie of the Week. Bertoni shot a tournament-best 68 in the final round of the Little Three Championship, helping the Bonnies secure their 8th straight Victory over their WNY foes.

BUFFALO HOSTS JACKSONVILLE ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Bills fans had to wait a mighty long time to see their team back in action. After Buffalo beat Miami on Thursday night in week 2, the Bills got a pseudo-bye week, garnering ten days between games. Tonight, the red, white, and blue are back on primetime, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Tonight’s opponent has been one of the few to, for a lack of a better term, had Josh Allen’s number. The Jags are one of five teams that the Bills have a losing record against since Allen became the starter. When these two met last season, it was in London, where Jacksonville pounced on Buffalo early, shut down the Bills run game, and held on for a 25-20 win.

Besides the first half of week one vs Arizona, Buffalo has been phenomenal on both offense and defense. Tonight will be a good early-season challenge for the 2-0 Bills, as Jacksonville has lost two, relatively low-scoring games to Miami and Cleveland to open the season.

This week’s Foe With A Familiar Face is Gabriel Davis, who signed a three year, $39 Million contract with Jacksonville this offseason. Local college football fans will also recognize Jags safety Andre Cisco, a former Syracuse University standout.

With Tyrell Bernard suffering an injury last week at Miami, Baylon Spector is expected to take the defensive captain’s starting role, which could very likely mean that “Buffalo Joe” Andreessen could make his NFL debut tonight, filling Spector’s spot on special teams.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for tonight at 7:30.