Want to teach your kids democratic values? Start with family decisions, big and small

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 20, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Secrets to successful teamwork.

Growing up, Hajer Sharief's family held special weekly meetings to decide all kinds of family affairs. She says this ritual taught her when to listen, how to find her voice and reach a common goal.

About Hajer Sharief

Hajer Sharief is a human rights activist.

Sharief is the co-founder of Together We Build It Foundation, an intergenerational organization working to build peace in Libya. In this role, she promotes human rights, gender equality and political participation. Sharief says her approach to intergenerational activism is to educate people on their responsibility towards humanity and the environment.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
