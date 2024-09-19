What's Next? | Exploring the Impact of a School Cell Phone Ban: Pros, Cons, and Student Well-being
Recently, the Lackwanna School District implemented a cell phone ban for all its students. The ban aims to create fewer distractions and improve academic performance. On today’s show, we welcome Dr. Katheryne Leigh-Osroosh, an assistant professor of counseling, school and educational psychology at the University at Buffalo. She joins Jay Moran to talk about the pros and cons of the ban, including the psychological and social impact of the ban, particularly for students who rely on their phones or social media as key aspects of their identity.