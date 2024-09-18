What's Next? | Roadblocks to Opportunity: Fighting Transportation Inequality
Transportation inequality restricts access to jobs and key services for community members. Go Bike and the Coalition of Economic Justice are two groups that aim to change the system through their transit initiatives and legislative recommendations. On today’s show, we welcome Justin Booth, the executive director of Go Bike, Kevin Heffernan, the communications director of Go Bike, and Jamal Davis, a transit rider organizer for the Coalition of Economic Justice. The three sit down with Thomas O-Neil-White to discuss what better transportation safety looks like, and how better access to transportation can be achieved.