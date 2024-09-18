© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Roadblocks to Opportunity: Fighting Transportation Inequality

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Transportation inequality restricts access to jobs and key services for community members. Go Bike and the Coalition of Economic Justice are two groups that aim to change the system through their transit initiatives and legislative recommendations. On today’s show, we welcome Justin Booth, the executive director of Go Bike, Kevin Heffernan, the communications director of Go Bike, and Jamal Davis, a transit rider organizer for the Coalition of Economic Justice. The three sit down with Thomas O-Neil-White to discuss what better transportation safety looks like, and how better access to transportation can be achieved.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking the Cycle: Cheney Brockington on Trauma, Education, and Violence Intervention in Buffalo
    On today's show, we welcome Cheney Brockington. Cheney is a licensed master social worker and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them. They also dive into the work of ECMC's Buffalo Rising Against Violence Program, Buffalo's only hospital-based violence intervention program.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Dance, Culture, and Community: Inside the Jamestown Dance Festival
    Recently, the What’s Next? team traveled to Jamestown, New York, to meet with members of the Sukanya Burman Dance Company. The group is a key force behind the upcoming Jamestown Dance Festival, set to take place from September 7th through the 8th. The festival promises a diverse lineup of nationally renowned dance performances, workshops, and panel discussions. Today, we welcome Sukanya Burman, the Artistic Director, and Daryl Simons, the Executive Director of Sukanya Burman Dance, along with two board members, Amanda Gesing and Ellen Shadle. They join Jay Moran in the Sukanya Burman Dance studios to discuss the significance of hosting the event in Jamestown, the importance of nurturing the local dance scene, and the rich history of the dance.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Lindsey Lauren Visser
    We revisit a standout conversation and follow up with a new discussion with the City of Buffalo Historian and Executive Director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum Lindsey Lauren Visser. First, we revisit the first time Lindsey Lauren Visser joined the show back in March. Thomas O’Neil-White sat down with her to discuss her newly appointed role, what we can expect from the position and some of Buffalo's local connections to national history. For our second conversation, the two spoke recently on the 104th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. They discuss the Suffragist movement, and how Buffalo helped contribute to its success.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking Barriers: The Women Who Changed History
    Today, we speak with Karen King, the Commissioner of Public Advocacy and also serves as the Executive Director of the Commission on the Status of Women. The Commission will celebrate and commemorate the placement of the “Trailblazing Women Monuments” in front of Old County Hall at 92 Franklin St. in downtown Buffalo. Karen joins Jay Moran to discuss the significance of these monuments and the vital roles women play in government, politics, and beyond.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Celebration Like No Other
    The 8th Annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration kicks off today and runs through Sunday, August 25, at the historic Buffalo Central Terminal. With the motto "Culturally Activated & Community Engaged," this event promises a vibrant showcase of art and music. On today’s show, we’re joined by Lindsey Taylor, the founder of Beau Fleuve, to discuss the multifaceted nature of the organization, and the recent announcement concerning Gibson Development.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Unseen Chains: The Human Trafficking Crisis
    This Sunday on WNED PBS, the powerful documentary Sold Next Door will air, sharing the stories of two women who have been victimized by human trafficking in Western New York. On today’s show, we speak with Kelly Diane Galloway, the founding director and president of Project Mona’s House. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the documentary and the vital work the organization is doing in the fight against human trafficking.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marie Patton, Bob James, and Carolyn Damon
    We revisit two standout conversations. First, Jay Moran sits down with Marie Patton, the vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction’s Buffalo Niagara chapter. They discuss how the construction workforce population still has a very small portion of women, and how the organizations she’s a part of are looking to fix that. Then, we rewind to a conversation Jay Moran had with Bob James of Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon of Spectrum CARES. The three speak about mental health first responders and the importance of having them as a resource.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Alex Burgos and Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr.
    We revisit two standout conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil White sits down with Alex Burgos, a public health policy and public relations professional. They discuss how to fill the gaps in youth and sport programs on Buffalo’s West Side, and how to develop policies to increase accessibility to programs. Then, we go back to a conversation Jay Moran had with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr, the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. The two take a deep dive into two reports that Dr. Taylor previously worked on, “How we Change the Black East Side” and “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present”, and how the community can benefit from the changes presented in them.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marcus Watson and Rashawn Smalls
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with Jay Moran’s talk with Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor of African Studies and Individualized Studies at Buffalo State University. They discuss his intro to Africana Studies courses, as well as his work in the Peace Corps while in South Africa, shortly after Apartheid. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Rashawn Smalls, the program manager for Tobacco-Free Erie and Niagara through CAI Global. The two talk about what it means to advance tobacco-free communities, including eliminating secondhand smoke and creating overall healthy environments.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Deja Middlebrook, LaShawn Davis, and Andre Stokes
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Jay Moran talk with Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC. The three discuss the group’s four-week couple’s bootcamps, and how they are designed to strengthen relationships and navigate issues. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Andre Stokes, the Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health. They dive into what the stigma of men’s mental health looks like, and how it correlates to substance abuse.
Load More