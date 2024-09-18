The Scoreboard - September 18th

NLL DRAFT RECAP - THE BANDITS BOX

The National Lacrosse League held the 2024 Draft this past weekend, and the Buffalo Bandits acquired a boatload of talent early. With three picks in the first two rounds, the back-to-back NLL Champions added a top-ranked scorer and plenty of depth on the backend.

I sat down with former NLL contributor and current WBFO reporter Ryan Zunner to discuss the impact these incoming players could have in orange and black this season in our first installment of The Bandits Box.

FIRST ROUND PICKS SHINE AT SABRES PROSPECT CHALLENGE

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up the Prospect Challenge on Monday night. Despite losing to Pittsburgh 8-5, three former first round draft choices showed out for the blue and gold, as Isak Rosen, Jiri Kulich, and Konsta Helenius all left an impact on the weekend.

In three games, Rosen recorded a team-high five assists, four of which set up Kulich. The latter ended the weekend with a team-best five goals in three games. With two assists, the most recent first round draft choice Helenius made his mark, showing a calmness playing against opponents his own age. That’s something Helenius hasn’t had all too often, having played in the Finnish men’s league for the last two seasons before being drafted this summer.

SABRES RESIGN PEYTON KREBS

Buffalo’s training camp begins this week, with the preseason debut for the NHL club set for Saturday. But before the pro players take to the ice, some contract news broke, as restricted free agent Peyton Krebs inked a two-year contract with the Sabres earlier this week, with an average annual value of just under 1.5 million dollars. According to Puckpedia, that resigning leaves the Sabres with 7 million dollars in salary cap space.

Buffalo welcomes the Penguins to KeyBank Center for the preseason opener Saturday night at 7pm.

WNBA REGULAR SEASON ENDS THURSDAY, PLAYOFFS START SUNDAY

Playoffs matchups are nearly locked in as the WNBA regular season comes to an end Thursday night. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have clinched the 6th seed as history has been made time and time again by the rookie of the year favorite.

Clark has already broken records for Most Assists in a Season (317), Most Career 25 point/10 Assist Games (122), Most Points by a Rookie (745), and Most Assists in a Game (19). The Fever have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

All four matchups will tip off the WNBA’s 2024 Postseason on Sunday.

WEEK 2 CONNOLLY CUP NOMINEES - HS FOOTBALL

The Connolly Cup Committee has announced its players of the week from this past weekend’s high school football games across WNY.

Of note, St. Joe’s Senior George Kunz was honored, after hauling in over 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns in the Marauders 41-30 victory over Jamestown, showcased on WBFO’s Friday Night Lights.

Connolly Cup - Week 2 Players of the Week:

Zach Bridenbaker (RB/Depew)

With only ten rushing attempts he gained 205 yards and had two touchdowns. He had another 45 yards in pass receptions. Defensively he had an interception and accounted for eight tackles.

Tate Catanese (QB/CSP)

Throwing three touchdown passes, he completed 8 of 13 attempts for 176 yards. He also had 67 rushing yards.

Jack Ciano (WR/Orchard Park)

Helping his team to an overtime victory, he caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He also made five tackles and intercepted a pass.

Brayden Gibbs (QB/Chaut. Lake-Westfield-Brocton)

Completing nearly 85% of his passes, he threw for 185 yards and four touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown.

Sam Ikeguwonu (DL/Lackawanna)

Turning in an impressive defensive effort, he had 15 solo tackles, two assists and an incredible six sacks.

George Kunz (WR/St. Joe’s)

Leading his team to an impressive victory, he caught three touchdown passes. On the day he had five receptions for 168 yards.

Jeff Long (RB/Clarence)

Contributing to both the run and pass games, he gained 108 yards on eight carries while scoring two touchdowns. He caught 5 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Ryan McKinnon (QB/Williamsville East)

He completed 16 of 23 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also gained 59 yards running the ball and added another touchdown on the ground.

Anthony Moore (RB/Kenmore East)

Scoring twice, he gained 259 yards on 22 carries.

Jaxsyn Moritz (QB/Maryvale)

Completing 16 of 20 pass attempts, he threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Coy Patterson (QB/Akron)

Completed 15 of his pass attempts for 275 yards while throwing three touchdowns. He threw a 2-point conversion and kicked four more points after touchdowns. Defensively he had an interception.

Dylan Pringle (RB/Niagara Wheatfield)

Gaining 112 yards on 15 carries, he had two touchdowns. He contributed defensively with seven tackles.

Gavin Schwab (QB/Pioneer)

With only one incomplete pass he connected on nine of his ten attempts for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 46 yards and another touchdown.

Daquan Stone (RB/Sweet Home)

He ran for two touchdowns while gaining 127 yards on 12 carries. He caught four passes for 47 yards and a third touchdown.

Bryce Terry (QB/Hamburg)

He threw five touchdown passes while completing 18 of his 38 attempts for 247 yards. He ran for a touchdown while gaining another 64 yards on the ground and added a 2-point conversion.

