What's Next? | Health for All: Bridging Gaps in Buffalo's Healthcare
The Neighborhood Health Center is a vital healthcare provider in Buffalo dedicated to ensuring that every community member has access to quality medical services, regardless of their financial situation. Today we welcome Merlyn Hammer, the Senior Director of Public Health at Neighborhood Health Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the state of health equity in Buffalo, the challenges some residents face, and the solutions Neighborhood Health Center has developed to make healthcare accessible to all.