Tom Golisano gives $360 million to nonprofits across upstate NY

Nonprofits across upstate New York are celebrating after being surprised Tuesday with millions of dollars in unrestricted grants from billionaire philanthropist Tom Golisano.

The Paychex founder is personally giving away $360 million to 82 organizations — most of them in the Rochester area.

“I'm going to be candid with you,” he said, speaking with reporters after the announcement at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship in Brighton. “I had put most of these organizations in my will so that when I, uh, you know — they would benefit from it.

“But I decided ... why not give it to them now, so they can use it now?”

The awards nearly doubled his lifetime giving, raising the total to $775 million with more expected. He promised a similar announcement in Florida where he moved in 2009.

Golisano, 82, said he made the decision on the $360 million several weeks ago, and was personally involved in deciding the amounts.

He was emotional at times on Tuesday, joking afterward that it was not easy giving away so much money. He also spoke at some length about recent health challenges in his family — including his own. Last Thursday, Golisano was at the offices of his family foundation when he briefly lost consciousness, twice. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and prescribed a pacemaker.

“So here it is, right here,” he said, reaching his hand up to tap his heart as the roomful of nonprofit leaders applauded.

He had invited them Tuesday without revealing the substance of the announcement. Some thought there was news about his foundation, and he did reveal that he would double his endowment.

After giving an overview of what he had come to say — the $360 million for 82 organizations — he started listing off the nonprofits and the amount of their awards.

“I was not understanding why we were all sitting next to each other until everybody started moving, and it was like, oh my goodness,” said Lorene Benson, founder and director of Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington. “It's amazing. It's amazing, his giving.”

Cobblestone works with people with developmental disabilities in the arts. The group started in the 1980s with a wheelchair dance company and has grown to 120 students across six counties with programs in music, dance, theater and visual arts.

“It's a slice of heaven. A slice of heaven for all the people we serve,” Benson told Golisano when she reached him onstage. “Thank you.”

The money will allow the group to buy new buses, increase education and training for staff, and boost community involvement for the students, she said.

“Some of them were crying as they walked across,” Golisano said of the nonprofit leaders. “Some of them were just so happy. I mean, it was all so positive, and so nice.”

Rochester Regional Health received the largest award, totaling $20 million to be paid out over several years. Others receiving grants include Foodlink, Hillside Family of Agencies, Veterans Outreach Center, area schools and colleges, nonprofits working in areas of intellectual and development disabilities, and nearly two dozen animal welfare groups.

WXXI Public Media received $2 million.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Thomas Golisano takes a moment to gather his emotions Tuesday before announcing that he was giving $360 million of his personal wealth to dozens of upstate nonprofit organizations at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship in Brighton.

"No single person has had such an impact on our organization or this community," said WXXI President and CEO Norm Silverstein. "Tom has always believed in the mission of public media and we are grateful for his support of our work."

The full list of recipients is at the end of this article.

“Honestly, I was as emotional as Mr. Golisano,” said Kim Condon, CEO of Daystar Kids, which received $5 million — effectively matching its current budget. “I haven't even opened the award letter yet. I'm still so excited.”

Daystar serves children with special needs and their families — be it nursing services, early childhood education, or early intervention-related therapies.

Max Schulte / WXXI News A stack of some of the 82 award envelopes handed out Tuesday to upstate nonprofits.

“We are the only program of our kind in the entire United States,” she said. “So for us, this gets us to that point of being more efficient, replicating this model — because it works. We know we’re preparing kids better for school, and kids are surviving life-threatening illnesses more than ever. So this is something that will set us on our path ... of replicating this service all across the country.”

And that is the goal.

"I want them to think entrepreneurially,” Golisano said. “And you can do it in nonprofits just like you can do it in corporations and businesses. Find better ways to do things. And if you need resources to help you, you’ve got it.”

A decline in giving nationwide has put a strain on nonprofits. That was evident recently in cuts to nonprofits announced by the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes .

“It's a real issue, because the ability to raise money for charitable organizations through major corporations is certainly diminished in this area,” Golisano said. “So we're trying to fill in the gap.”

Gifts by region

Rochester: $201 million

Buffalo: $66.5 million

Syracuse: $40.5 million

Also, $52 million to the Golisano Foundation, which serves the Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse regions as well as Southwest Florida.

Community

The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester: $5 million

Foodlink: $5 million

Freedom Guide Dogs for the Blind: $2 million

Hillside Family of Agencies: $5 million

Lifespan: $2 million

Medical Motor Service of Rochester & Monroe County: $2 million

Veterans Outreach Center: $2 million

WXXI Public Broadcasting: $2 million

Education

Alfred State College: $5 million

Allendale Columbia School: $5 million

Aquinas Institute of Rochester $5 million

Bishop Kearney High School: $5 million

Canisius University: $5 million

The Charles Finney School: $3 million

Daemen University: $5 million

The Harley School: $5 million

Hope Hall School: $3 million

McQuaid Jesuit High School: $5 million

Nazareth University: $5 million

Niagara University: $10 million

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women: $5 million

Roberts Wesleyan University: $5 million

Rochester Institute of Technology: $10 million

St. John Fisher University: $5 million

Health

American Cancer Society, Golisano Hope Lodge: $2 million

American Red Cross: Greater Rochester Chapter: $5 million

Daystar Kids: $5 million

Mercy Flight Central: $5 million

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center: $10 million

Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo: $10 million

Rochester Regional Health: $20 million

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY: $2 million

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital: $10 million

Max Schulte / WXXI News The names of the nonprofit organizations that serve people with disabilities is displayed on a screen behind Thomas Golisano as he announces awards of $104 million to them.

Intellectual and developmental disabilities

Ability Partners (CP Rochester, Rochester Rehab, Happiness House): $5 million

Arc Allegany-Steuben: $5 million

Arc Chemung-Schuyler: $5 million

Arc Erie County New York: $5 million

Arc GLOW (Genesee/Livingston/Orleans/Wyoming): $5 million

Arc of Monroe County: $5 million

Arc of Ontario County: $5 million

Arc of Wayne County: $5 million

AutismUp: $3 million

Best Buddies, WNY: $1 million

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services: $5 million

CDS Life Transitions: $5 million

Cobblestone Arts Center: $2 million

Empowering People's Independence (EPI): $5 million

EquiCenter: $2 million

Golisano Autism Center: $3 million

Heritage Christian Services: $5 million

Holy Childhood: $5 million

Lifetime Assistance: $5 million

Mozaic (Arc of Seneca, Cayuga & Yates Counties): $5 million

People, Inc.: $5 million

Special Olympics New York: $1 million

Springbrook: $5 million

Starbridge Services: $2 million

Summit Center: $5 million

Animal welfare

Better Together Pet Rescue Center: $250,000

Beverly Animal Shelter: $1 million

Chautauqua County Humane Society: $1.5 million

Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA: $1 million

Finger Lakes SPCA: $1.5 million

Headed for Furever: $250,000

Hornell Area Humane Society: $1.5 million

Humane Society of Schuyler County: $1.5 million

Humane Society of Wayne County: $1.5 million

Humane Society of Yates County: $1.5 million

Joyful Rescue: $250,000

Keller's Kats Rescue: $250,000

Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester: $2 million

Mr. Grey's Strays: $250,000

Operation Freedom Ride: $250,000

Pet Adoption Network: $250,000

Pet Pride of New York: $1.5 million

Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services: $1.5 million

Rochester HOPE for Pets: $250,000

SPCA in Cattaraugus County: $1.5 million

SPCA Serving Allegany County: $1.5 million

SPCA Serving Erie County: $1.5 million

Wyoming County SPCA: $1.5 million