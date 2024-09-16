What's Next? | Addressing Key Issues in Buffalo Public Schools: A Roundtable on Opportunity, Mental Health, and Safety
It’s back-to-school season! Recently, Thomas O’Neil-White hosted a Buffalo Public Schools roundtable discussion, which featured conversations on educational opportunity gaps, student mental health, and safety across all campuses. On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Bauer Walker, President of Buffalo Public Schools Community Health Worker Parent and Student Association, Danielle Gryzmala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, and Ed Speidel, the president of the District Parent Coordinating Council. All three are members of the BPS Parent Congress. We also welcome two BPS students, to get their insight on the issues they face, and the communication between them, their parents, and the district.