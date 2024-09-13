"It was a dark and stormy... afternoon" but then the sun came out, and a rainbow guided a huge crowed to the lobby of Shea's 710 Theatre to see Anthony Chase honored with "Anthony Chase Day" in the City of Buffalo and to see his star installed on the "Plaza of the Stars" (Main at Tupper in the "Theatre District") emceed by Stephen McKinley Henderson. This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about

Tonight Curtain Up! marks the the beginning of the theater season in Western New York with many shows opening at 7:30 this Friday September 13, although four of the eleven openings this September have already begun, including THE PROM at MusicaFare; MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA, BUA at the Compass Performing Art Space (545 Elmwood); WIPEOUT at The Alleyway Theatre; and NEWSIES, the musical at D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre. (See details and other listings below.)

The Shawfest continues and most plays at Shawfest run up to Canadian Thanksgiving (that is, through October 13) but MY FAIR LADY and A CHRISTMAS CAROL will run through December 22.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced and celebrated the 2024 inductees into the WNY Entertainment Hall of Fame. The Entertainment Hall of Fame was first established by the Shea’s Board of Trustees in 1987 and inducted sixteen iconic Western New York performers

between 1989 and 2003. Previous awardees include comic entertainer Lucille Ball and Tony and Emmy-award winning actress Christine Baranski. The Hall of Fame program is being reintroduced after a 21-year hiatus. This year’s recipients were: Patrick Fagan, Past President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center; Stephen McKinley Henderson, film, television & Broadway performer; Lorna C. Hill (posthumously), founder of Ujima Theatre Company; and Albert Nocciolino, President of NAC Entertainment & Shea’s Broadway Presenting Partner. The award recognizes and celebrates the talent and contributions of those who have achieved illustrious careers in the performing arts and entertainment industry.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!) so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN SEPTEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING: (no closings this weekend)

_____

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA, a play by Christian St. Croix, directed by Mike Doben, presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA), starring P.K. Fortson and Ayden Herreid, 9/6-28, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Factory 545 Elmwood Avenue. 716-440-5521 buffalounitedartists.org/tickets/

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA PUBLICITY BLURB: When his husband passes away, Remy Washington, a Black man, unexpectedly becomes the owner of a drive-in movie theater and the guardian of his late husband’s straight, white teenage son, Pup. Bound by their shared love for classic American monster movies, they form a warm and caring bond. Their relationship unravels when Remy learns that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay classmate. Through intertwining monologues and sharp dialogue, “Monsters of the American Cinema” by Christian St. Croix, explores fathers and sons, the ghosts of our pasts, and the monsters we face within ourselves.

_____

NEWSIES, a musical, by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein. directed & choreographed by Eric Deeb-Weaver with

musical direction by Allan Paglia. 9/12 - 9/29 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre ON STAGE AT SHEA'S 710 THEATRE, 710 Main (at Tupper) 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/disneys-newsies/

NEWSIES PUBLICITY BLURB: They delivered the papers until they made the headlines… NEWSIES, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing musical from Disney is coming to Shea’s 710 Theatre. A two-time Tony Award-winning show, They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines.Based on true events, NEWSIES tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York. It’s a rousing tale about fighting for what’s right... and staying true to who you are. NEWSIES was brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team. It features a score by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride) and a book by Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles).

___________

THE PROM, a musical by Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, 9/4 - 10/6, Wed - Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/oDaemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226, 716- 839-8540 musicalfare.com

THE PROM PUBLICITY BLURB: Five incredibly narcissistic Broadway actors, lamenting their days of fame, travel to a small town in Indiana to "help" a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. They’re ready to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves...and kick-ball-change the world!

_____

WIPEOUT, a play by Aurora Real de Asua, directed by Josie DiVincenzo, presented by The Alleyway Theatre, Previews (9/6 - 9/10) begin tonight with the official opening 9/11. WIPEOUT runs through 9/28, presented on a variety of evenings, all at 7:30 pm (except one matinee, 9/21 at 3:30) (visit alleyway.com/show/wipeout for details).

WIPEOUT PUBLICITY BLURB: For fans of Grace & Frankie, Beaches, Laverne & Shirley, Thelma & Louise. Claudia, Wynn, and Gary are three best friends, celebrating their golden years with the ultimate challenge: learning to surf in Santa Cruz. Trading their comfort zones for surfboards, the three friends navigate the choppy waters of their changing relationships and identities, balancing on both the literal and metaphorical tides of life. The sun-soaked breakers are no match for these three as they learn to master the waves while confronting the complexity of aging and friendship and embracing the courage to hang ten on new beginnings.

Dive into this bitingly funny and profoundly moving new surf comedy that proves adventure has no age limit … all on surfboards. Did we mention lessons are provided by a young hotrod surf instructor?

______

OPENINGS: (NOTE: CURTAIN UP! SHOWS BEGIN AT 7:30pm, NOT 8:00 THIS YEAR!)

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, a play by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jorge Luna as Dracula, with Mike Donovan, Charmagne Chi, Keelie A. Sheridan, and Daniel Lendzian. 9/13 - 9/29 Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Sat - Sun at 2:00, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street

716-853-1380 irishclassicalcom/Dracula

DRACULA PUBLICITY BLURB: A laugh-out-loud sendup of a Gothic classic. Step into the shadows with our electrifying Curtain Up! show as we unleash the uproarious mayhem of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by the ingenious minds of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Fresh from its smash-hit off-Broadway reign at New World Stages in NYC, this wickedly offbeat comedy is descending upon Buffalo for the first time, igniting the stage with its irreverent charm.

From the English countryside to Dracula's castle in Transylvania in the 1980s, this 90-minute romp of gender-bending, lightning-paced hilarity breathes new life into the timeless gothic tale by one of Ireland’s most famous exports- Bram Stoker. Packed with razor-sharp wit and a riotous parade of pop culture nods, this reimagining promises to leave audiences of all blood types howling with laughter.

_____

SHIPWRECKED: An Entertainment — The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself), a play by Donald Margulies, directed by John Hurley, starring Gregory Gjurich, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Gabriella McKinley. 9/13 - 10/13 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street 716-629-3069 roadlesstraveledprductions.org

SHIPWRECKED PUBLICITY BLURB: The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.

_____

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD THE III, a play by Carlyle Brown, directed by Curtis Lovell. 9/13-9/29 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00, presented by Ujima Theatre Co. 429 Plymouth Ave.716-281-0092 ujimacoinc.org

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD THE III PUBLICITY BLURB, written by Carlyle Brown and directed by Curtis Lovell. Based on true events, this play tells the story of the first Black theatrical troupe in America putting on a production of Richard III, while white uptown producer, Stephen Price, threatened by the competition, sets about shutting them down at all costs. The African Company Presents Richard III carries a timeless message on the challenge of negotiating racial consciousness in theater that still resonates today.

_____

TEA PARTY, play by Sean Abley, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, presented by First Look Buffalo (on the TOY stage), starring Andrew Zuccari, Bob Rusch, Kaylie Horowitz, and John DellaContrada. 9/13 - 10/5 Thu - Sat 7:30. At the Allendale Theatre (Theatre of Youth) - 203 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201. (716) 771-6358 FirstLookBuffalo.com

TEA PARTY PUBLICITY BLURB: In this dramedy, Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia’s Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank’s newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

You may also know the PBS American Experience documentary on CASA SUSANNA. In the 1950s and ’60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place to express their true selves and live for a few days as they had always dreamed—dressed as and living as women without fear of being incarcerated or institutionalized for their self-expression. Told through the memories of those who visited the house, the film provides a moving look back at a secret world where the persecuted and frightened found freedom, acceptance and, often, the courage to live out of the shadows. You can stream that here: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/casa-susanna/#part01

_____

StarKid’s TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER, music by A.J. Holmes, Lyrics by Kaley McMahon, Book by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, & Eric Kahn Gale, Directed by Drew McCabe, Choreography by Timmy Goodman, Musical Direction by Joe Isgar, presented by O’Connell & Company starring Nicholas Lama, Amanda Funiciello, David Wysocki, Samantha Campbell, and Michael Wells. 9/13-9/22. Opening Fri 9/13. Thu-Sun 7:30, Sat 9/21 matinee at 2:00pm, with all shows at Shea’s Smith Theatre 658 Main St. Buffalo 14202 716-847-0850 oconnellandcompany.com sheas.org

TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER Publicity Blurb:

There are two sides to every story...and in this hilarious musical parody we finally get to see the story of Aladdin from the villains point of view - and boy is it a whole new world! Told in a similar style to 'Wicked', this twisted version of the childhood classic reveals Ja'far is actually a hardworking and honest man who only wants to help the people of the Magic Kingdom. When the spoiled and naive Princess angers the prince of the Kingdom of Pik-zar, Ja'far must protect his people from the invading army, the kingdom’s own bumbling Sultan and the most notorious thief in the land, Aladdin! This musical adventure celebrates and lovingly pokes fun at everyone's favorite series of hand-drawn, animated films.

_____

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____