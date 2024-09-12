What's Next? | Growing Community: A Conversation with Tim Chen of Grassroots Garden WNY
Ways To Subscribe
On today’s show, we speak with Tim Chen, Executive Director of Grassroots Garden WNY. Grassroots Garden is a dedicated group of community gardeners and activists in Western New York. Their mission is to address systemic harm and enhance neighborhood ties through their community garden project. Chen sits with Jay Moran to discuss the organization’s recent Soil Health Symposium, which is meant to educate the local community on soil screening and safety. They also explore the organization’s dedication to community development and environmental equity.