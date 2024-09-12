The News Roundup - International

The World Health Organization says medical teams wrapped up the emergency polio vaccination campaign launched after the discovery of the Gaza’s first-known case of the illness in more than two decades.

This week, an Israeli airstrike on a U.N. school complex sheltering 1,200 displaced Palestinians killed six U.N. staffers at a refugee camp in Central Gaza. At least 18 Palestinians were killed in the attack.

The Department of Justice exposed Russian ties to right wing social media influencers. U.S. prosecutors say the Kremlin media company RT funneled nearly $10 million to a platform for content creators. The company, Tenet Media, worked with popular online personalities like Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, and Dave Rubin.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

