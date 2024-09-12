© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Securing the 2024 election

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published September 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Voters look over their ballots at a polling location during early voting in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford / Getty Images
There’s not much time left in this election. Early in person voting will be underway in Pennsylvania next week.

A lot’s at stake, especially if you are an election official.The Justice Department is taking action. It’s already prosecuting cases against people who threaten election workers.  

They’re also investigating dozens more.

But what’s the nature of these threats? And since elections are administered by states, what role does the federal government have? 

