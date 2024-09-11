What's Next? | Fostering Change: Niagara University's Levesque Institute and the Future of Niagara Falls
Today we welcome representatives of Niagara University Dr. Karen Kwandrans, Associate Vice President, and Rhonda Bivins-Talley, the Executive Director of the Levesque Institute. The Levesque Institute is an organization at the University that aims to generate civic engagement and make an impact in the revitalization of Niagara Falls. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss how the Levesque Institute leverages its resources and influence to foster positive, sustainable change. They also explore the innovative programs and initiatives they've developed and their vision for the future of Niagara Falls.