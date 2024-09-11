© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Fostering Change: Niagara University's Levesque Institute and the Future of Niagara Falls

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
Today we welcome representatives of Niagara University Dr. Karen Kwandrans, Associate Vice President, and Rhonda Bivins-Talley, the Executive Director of the Levesque Institute. The Levesque Institute is an organization at the University that aims to generate civic engagement and make an impact in the revitalization of Niagara Falls. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss how the Levesque Institute leverages its resources and influence to foster positive, sustainable change. They also explore the innovative programs and initiatives they've developed and their vision for the future of Niagara Falls.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Celebration Like No Other
    The 8th Annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration kicks off today and runs through Sunday, August 25, at the historic Buffalo Central Terminal. With the motto "Culturally Activated & Community Engaged," this event promises a vibrant showcase of art and music. On today’s show, we’re joined by Lindsey Taylor, the founder of Beau Fleuve, to discuss the multifaceted nature of the organization, and the recent announcement concerning Gibson Development.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Unseen Chains: The Human Trafficking Crisis
    This Sunday on WNED PBS, the powerful documentary Sold Next Door will air, sharing the stories of two women who have been victimized by human trafficking in Western New York. On today’s show, we speak with Kelly Diane Galloway, the founding director and president of Project Mona’s House. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the documentary and the vital work the organization is doing in the fight against human trafficking.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marie Patton, Bob James, and Carolyn Damon
    We revisit two standout conversations. First, Jay Moran sits down with Marie Patton, the vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction’s Buffalo Niagara chapter. They discuss how the construction workforce population still has a very small portion of women, and how the organizations she’s a part of are looking to fix that. Then, we rewind to a conversation Jay Moran had with Bob James of Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon of Spectrum CARES. The three speak about mental health first responders and the importance of having them as a resource.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Alex Burgos and Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr.
    We revisit two standout conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil White sits down with Alex Burgos, a public health policy and public relations professional. They discuss how to fill the gaps in youth and sport programs on Buffalo’s West Side, and how to develop policies to increase accessibility to programs. Then, we go back to a conversation Jay Moran had with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr, the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. The two take a deep dive into two reports that Dr. Taylor previously worked on, “How we Change the Black East Side” and “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present”, and how the community can benefit from the changes presented in them.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marcus Watson and Rashawn Smalls
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with Jay Moran’s talk with Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor of African Studies and Individualized Studies at Buffalo State University. They discuss his intro to Africana Studies courses, as well as his work in the Peace Corps while in South Africa, shortly after Apartheid. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Rashawn Smalls, the program manager for Tobacco-Free Erie and Niagara through CAI Global. The two talk about what it means to advance tobacco-free communities, including eliminating secondhand smoke and creating overall healthy environments.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Deja Middlebrook, LaShawn Davis, and Andre Stokes
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Jay Moran talk with Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC. The three discuss the group’s four-week couple’s bootcamps, and how they are designed to strengthen relationships and navigate issues. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Andre Stokes, the Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health. They dive into what the stigma of men’s mental health looks like, and how it correlates to substance abuse.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Seamus Gallivan and Lindsey Lauren Visser
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Thomas O’Neil-White discussion with Seamus Gallivan, founder of "Reconnector" about the initiative and how the “social connection space” aims to prevent social unrest. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with the City of Buffalo's Historian Lindsey Lauren Visser, the first female to serve in the role to talk about her appointment and the importance of the position.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Dr. LaGarrett King
    We revisit Thomas O'Neil-White conversation with University at Buffalo's Associate Professor and Director of the Center for K through 12 Black History and Racial Literacy Dr. LaGarrett King. We then follow up with LaGarrett with Jay Moran as this Friday is the start of seventh Teaching Black History Conference with this year's theme being “Black to the Future: Afro-futurism as Black History”.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Kathleen Rizzo Young, Trina Burruss and Ben Hilligas
    We revisit two stand out conversations. First Jay Moran’s conversation with Community and Public Relations Director for Evans Bank, Kathleen Rizzo Young, and the President and CEO of United Way of Buffalo, Trina Burruss. Then, Executive Director of Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center at the University at Buffalo Ben Hilligas.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Cooperating to Make Change in Buffalo and Beyond
    Cooperation Buffalo is an organization that engages its community in training and education in cooperative economics, works to grow economic democracy, and creates an ecosystem of cooperatively owned enterprises in Buffalo. Today, we welcome Executive Director Andrew Delmonte to the show. They sit down with Jay Moran to give us a history of the organization, its mission, and why cooperative businesses are important for community economic development. The two also discuss Cooperative Changemakers: A Community Power Fellowship program and their end of Summer Bash called “Co-Op Fest”.
