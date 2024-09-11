The Scoreboard - September 11th

BILLS AT DOLPHINS PREVIEW

It’s a quick turnaround for the Buffalo Bills, who head to Florida for a Thursday night showdown with their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins. It will be the 13th time Josh Allen will face the Fins, which has been a favorable matchup for Buffalo since Allen became the starter in 2018.

In the win over Arizona on Sunday, Josh Allen suffered a minor hand injury to his non-throwing hand… but on Tuesday, it was announced that QB1 has been cleared to practice and will play tomorrow night. That’s a very welcome sight for Bills fans, as Allen holds an 11-2 record vs Miami throughout his career. On the flip side, Taron Johnson will not play vs the Dolphins, ruled out for the week, while the coaching staff still awaits further evaluation of the nickel-cornerback’s injury, it remains unclear who will take Johnson’s spot on defense.

Despite that injury, the Bills defense was stellar, specifically in the second half. Buffalo held Arizona’s offensive unit to just 3 points after halftime, a credit to Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich, who won his debut. Fourth year Edge Rusher Greg Rousseau recorded 3 sacks in the season opener, a Franchise Record in WNY. Rousseau and the Bills’ “D” have an even tougher task ahead of them in week two, as Miami’s offense produced over 400 yards in their week 1 win over Jacksonville.

With a familiar corps of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane surrounding QB Tua Tagovailoa for the second straight season, the Dolphins have Divisional Title aspirations. However, week one was rocky for the dynamite-capable offense, as the Jags kept Miami off the scoreboard until just one minute was left in the first half. Much like the Bills defense in week one, the Dolphins offense found their groove in the locker room, coming out and taking control in the second half. Miami’s biggest highlight of the day was an 80-yard Touchdown catch and run from Tyreek Hill, cutting their deficit to three points in the third quarter. After escaping with a walk-off field goal from Jake Sanders, Miami looks to shake off the drama of their week one thriller, as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak vs Buffalo tomorrow night.

A familiar face will be playing for the Dolphins this week, as former Bills safety Jordan Poyer suits up against Buffalo for the first time since 2014, when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. For reference, the Bills were led by QB Kyle Orton and RB Fred Jackson in that win over Cleveland. Poyer played 107 games for Buffalo over the last 7 years.

Kickoff is set for 8:15pm Thursday Night in the Sunshine State.

SABRES PROSPECT CHALLENGE THIS WEEKEND

Some highly touted up and coming players within the Buffalo Sabres organization will hit the ice this weekend, wearing blue and gold in the 2024 Prospects Challenge. the Sabres are expected to feature their 2024 first round pick Konsta Helenius, among other recent draftees, as they face off against three Eastern Conference franchises’ prospect pools. With all games being played at the LECOM Harborcenter, the Sabres will play in the night camp on Friday against Columbus at 7pm.

A PAIR OF LOCAL MAAC GOALKEEPERS, UB DEFENDER HONORED

While the Niagara Purple Eagles and Canisius Golden Griffins are bitter rivals on the pitch, soccer players from both universities have been recognized for their tremendous performances in the last week.

Canisius Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper Jack Petrie was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, following two shutout victories over Central Connecticut and VMI last week. The Williamsville South High School graduate is the first Griffs goalie to record back-to-back shutouts since 2017.

Up on Monteagle Ridge, Niagara Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper Maddie Crosbie was also named MAAC Defensive Player of the Week, after she led the Purple Eagles to a 3-0 shutout win in their conference opener vs Mount St. Mary’s. A native of Niagara Falls, ONT, Crosbie currently leads the MAAC in goals against average and save percentage.

In the Mid American Conference, Buffalo Bulls Women’s Soccer Sophomore Maya Galko has been named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Helping UB secure shutout wins over Canisius and Colgate. Galko, an Ottawa, ONT native, scored her first career goal on a corner kick, the game winner vs Canisius.

TWO UNBEATEN HS SOCCER TEAMS MEET TONIGHT

In high school girl’s soccer, two undefeated teams meet tonight in the Niagara Frontier League. The 2-0 Lewiston-Porter Lancers travel to North Tonawanda to take on the 3-0 Lady Lumberjacks. This match features two of the top goal scorers on the young season, in Lew-Port Senior Emily Stefik and NT Junior Gabrielle Giesing. Kickoff is set for 7pm tonight at North Tonawanda.

WEEK 1 CONNOLLY CUP NOMINEES - HS FOOTBALL

Fifteen high school football players have been recognized for outstanding performances in week one by the Connolly Cup Committee. Of those earning a nomination was Orchard Park Senior Quarterback Brady Ciano, who compiled 6 total touchdowns and nearly 400 all purpose yards in the Quakers win over Sweet Home, featured on Friday Night Lights on WBFO.

Connolly Cup - Week 1 Players of the Week:

QB Brady Ciano, Orchard Park, Senior

Led Orchard Park to a 49-37 non-league win at Sweet Home. Passing: 17/25, 238 yards, 4 TDs 0 INT. Rushing: 16 carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs.

DB/WR Aiden Defazio, Portville, Junior

Led Portville to a 46-20 non-league win vs Gowanda/Pine Valley. Receiving: 4 catches, 137 yards, 2 TDs. Defense: Team High-9 Tackles, 1 Forced Fumble, 2 Fumble Recoveries.

WR/SS Gavin Dundon, Iroquois, Senior

Led Iroquois to a 35-21 non-league win at Amherst. Receiving: 7 catches, 139 yards, 2 TDs. Defense: 10 Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery, 1 Interception, 1 Touchdown.

QB Justus Kleitz, Iroquois, Junior

Led Iroquois to a 35-21 non-league win at Amherst. Passing: 22/32, 370 yards, 4 TDs 0 INT. Rushing: 6 carries, 47 yards.

RB/LB Nick Fry, Akron, Senior

Led Akron to a 25-0 divisional win at Tonawanda. Rushing: 23 carries, 236 yards, 2 TDs. Defense: 3 Tackles, 1 Interception

RB Luca Gullo, Fredonia, Senior

Led Fredonia to a 26-18 divisional win at Silver Creek/Forestville. Rushing: 36 carries, 324 yards, 1 TD.

RB Tyrone Hughes, McKinley, Senior

Led McKinley to a 36-0 non-league win at Hutch-Tech. Rushing: 13 carries, 204 yards, 1 TD.

RB Elijah Kimble, Canisius, Sophomore

Led Canisius to a 39-25 non-league win at Scranton Prep (PA). Rushing: 12 carries, 74 yards, 3 TDs.

RB/SS Nathan Jaskolka, Hamburg, Senior

Led Hamburg to a 42-14 divisional win vs North Tonawanda. Rushing: 17 carries, 160 yards, 2 TDs. Receiving: 3 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD. Defense: 7 Tackles, 2 Interceptions.

RB/LB Lucas Lombardo, Starpoint, Senior

Led Starpoint to a 17-8 non-league win at Health Sciences/BASC/Charter. Rushing: 8 carries, 49 yards. Defense: 7 tackles.

RB Christian Moss, Medina, Junior

Led Medina to a 56-7 divisional win at Roy-Hart/Barker. Rushing: 18 carries, 187 yards, 4 TDs. Receiving: 1 catch, 15 yards, 1 TD.

RB/LB Adam Nunes, South Park, Senior

Led South Park to a 46-8 non-league win at Niagara Wheatfield. Rushing: 11 carries, 135 yards, 2 Touchdowns. Receiving: 1 catch, 15 yards. Defense: 6 tackles, 1 Interception.

QB Isaac Towne, Franklinville-Ellicottville, Senior

Led Franklinville/Ellicottville to a 35-14 non-league win vs Cleveland Hill. Passing: 11/20, 222 yards, 3 TDs 1 INT.

QB Brady Waring, Eden-North Collins, Junior

Led Eden-North Collins to a 44-24 non-league win at Catt/Little Valley. Passing: 16/20, 363 yards, 5 TDs. Rushing: 8 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD.

QB Landon Welka, St. Francis, Senior

Led St. Francis to a 23-17 non-league win at Benedictine (OH). Passing: 7/15, 130 yards, 2 TDs 0 INT. Rushing: 10 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD.