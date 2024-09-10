What's Next? | Empowering Futures: Say Yes Buffalo Expands to Niagara Falls, Offering New Paths to Higher Education
Today welcome Mark Laurrie, the Superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools, and Dave Rust, the CEO of Say Yes Buffalo. The two join Jay Moran to discuss Say Yes’s recent expansion to Niagara Falls, and how the program will give hundreds of Niagara Falls students the chance to pursue higher education. The Niagara Falls Say Yes expansion is slated to start during the 2025 academic year, and the necessary endowment funding for the project sits at $18 Million.