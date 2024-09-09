What's Next? | Breaking the Cycle: Cheney Brockington on Trauma, Education, and Violence Intervention in Buffalo
On today's show, we welcome Cheney Brockington. Cheney is a licensed master social worker and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them. They also dive into the work of ECMC's Buffalo Rising Against Violence Program, Buffalo's only hospital-based violence intervention program.