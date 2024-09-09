The Scoreboard - September 9th

BILLS DEFEAT ARIZONA IN SEASON OPENER

Plenty of Bills fans got their wish with a season opening 1pm kickoff on Sunday, and the weather cooperated with Bills Mafia, despite some colder temperatures. On the field, the Bills came out cold as well, but they turned up the heat on Arizona as the season opener went on, with Buffalo pulling out a 34-28 win.

As was mentioned during the week leading up to the game, growing pains were expected as rookie coordinator Bobby Babich took the reins on the defense. The Cardinals scored on each of their three drives in the first half, taking a 17-3 lead before the final two minutes of the half.

Enter superman…err, Josh Allen. Clark Kent took off his glasses and put on number 17 in Blue and led Buffalo down the field to score a touchdown on the last drive of the first half, and quote unquote “double dipping,” launching in a touchdown to Mack Hollins in the first drive of the third quarter. With that, the Bills had Highmark Stadium rocking, tied at 17.

Later in the third quarter, Allen found Kahlil Shakir, who bounced off defenders and acrobatically stretched over the goal line for the go-ahead score. As the fourth frame began, Allen put the cape on once more for what would prove to be the game winning score, tucking and running, and leaping over a defender, into the endzone. That score put the Bills up 31-20. Despite giving up a kickoff return touchdown moments later; the Bills added a field goal and forced a turnover on downs defensively to secure the 34-28 win.

HC Sean McDermott praised Allen and the offense for spreading the ball around throughout the game. For the first time since early in the 2022 season, Josh Allen found 9 different pass catchers throughout the game, each of whom racked up double digit receiving yards. The wealth was significantly spread, and the rookie Keon Coleman still led the game with 52 receiving yards.

The Bills shift their focus to the Dolphins, heading to Miami for a Thursday night showdown.

ORCHARD PARK OUTLASTS SWEET HOME IN FNL RETURN

It was an ominous night at Sweet Home High School for the return of Friday Night Lights on WBFO, as storm clouds hung over the field all evening long, while Orchard Park prevailed over Sweet Home 49-37 in the most action-packed high school football game of the opening weekend.

The Quakers jumped out to a 28-0 lead, as everything was working for OP’s offense, while Sweet Home battled through injuries and turnovers. However, just as you thought the game was bound to be a blowout, the Panthers struck twice in 90 seconds, as Senior WR Niear Patterson scored back-to-back Touchdowns to cut the deficit to 28-13 by halftime. On the first Patterson touchdown, Sweet Home QB Rocco Panepinto set his school’s all-time passing yard record.

The second half was filled with offense, as the Panthers took advantage of multiple OP errors, eventually taking a 37-35 lead before the end of the third. In the final frame, Orchard Park scored twice to regain the lead and solidify the non-league victory. Quakers QB Brady Ciano capped off a career day with just under 400 total yards and 6 combined touchdowns, as Orchard Park secured the 49-37 win.

ACROSS WNY HS FOOTBALL

Week 1 of the high school football season was littered with non-conference matchups, including four games where WNY teams took on out-of-area opponents. On Friday, Canisius defeated Scranton Prep 39-25 in Pennsylvania, while the Lancaster Legends fell 27-26 to Rochester’s McQuaid in double overtime. Two Small Schools took a drive down state on Saturday to face two state champion teams from Section IV. Maryvale lost to the reigning Class D State Champions, Tioga, while the Clymer-Sherman-Panama Wolfpack was defeated by Class C’s State Champ Waverly.



JESSICA PEGULA FALLS IN CHAMPIONSHIP

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim, fell in the Grand Slam Final to Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Sabalenka had won 11 straight matches, including a win over Pegula a month ago. With the crowd on her side, Pegula fought tremendously hard throughout the match, but Sabalenka came away with two sets victories of 7-5.



ANGEL REESE SUFFERS WRIST INJURY, ENDS ROOKIE CAMPAIGN

WNBA rookie phenom Angel Reese suffered a wrist injury that will end her season. The Chicago Sky superstar posted 24 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the LA Sparks on Friday night, before she announced the injury news on social media Saturday. Reese is now the second first year pro to suffer a season ending injury, as Sparks rookie and 2nd overall pick Cameron Brink was sidelined early in the season with a torn ACL.