Arts & Culture

Jamestown Dance Festival set for this weekend

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Three women wearing tan, pose in a triangular formation in a ballroom.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
Sukanya Burman Dance Company will be among those performing this weekend at the Jamestown Dance Festival at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The driving force behind the Jamestown Dance Festival is Sukanya Burman whose dance company will be among those performing this weekend at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. The path to Jamestown for Burman is unlikely and fascinating. Her professional career in India began in the world of science, but it was dancing that brought her to the United States. Now, the dance company that bears her name is exposing Chautauqua County to a cultural form that dates back 5,000 years.

"It has its roots in the Indus Valley Civilization, they say. India has a rich history of the arts," Burman shared when WBFO's "What's Next" recently visited Jamestown.

"We have eight different Indian Classical forms and I have barely scratched the surface."

The festival calls itself "a celebration of diverse dance forms and cultural expressions." Other dance companies set to perform this weekend include Soles of Duende, out of New York City, Biodance from Rochester, and Sandip Mallick, who has performed extensively in India, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United States.

"People also have this concept that Indian dance has to be cultural--and it is very cultural-specific to the Indian subgroup — but that's not the case. It's just an artistic expression," Burman said.

"You can use that vocabulary to tell any story you want. Very similar to ballet. Very similar to jazz. Very similar to tap. Whatever you want."

More information on the festival can be found at: https://www.sukanyaburman.com/jamestown-dance-festival
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
