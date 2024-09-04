Molinaro bill would send funds seized from drug trafficking to addiction services

Recently introduced legislation would direct the federal government to put money seized from illegal drug smuggling into a federal grant program meant to address substance-use disorders.

Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro, who is running for reelection in New York’s 19th Congressional District, visited the Addiction Center of Broome County Tuesday to announce the legislation.

“This bill would take seized funds from drug traffickers and use it for recovery,” Molinaro said. “We estimate that to be approximately $200 million added to our fight to assist in drug trafficking intervention and treatment programming.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized over $197 million in assets from illegal drug trafficking and money laundering in 2023.

“There are evil people in this world. They are preying on the lives of others, and this nation seizes their assets,” Molinaro said. “Those dollars shouldn't go to benefit some bureaucracy. Those dollars should go right back into the community to help save lives.”

Molinaro sponsored the bipartisan bill. He said the seized assets would go to the Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant program. The federal program allocates funding to state governments across the country. Programs and initiatives that address substance use can also apply for competitive grants.

The legislation was introduced last week and is currently in committee.

“This truly is the biggest public health crisis of our lifetime,” said Carmela Pirich, executive director of the Addiction Center of Broome County. “Even though we're making progress, it has become a more complex crisis, with 20 percent of the individuals coming in for treatment in our area being homeless, suffering from worsening mental health and the increase in the use of methamphetamine. There are gaps in the systems that desperately need to be filled.”