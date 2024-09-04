Housing policy and the 2024 presidential campaign
Ifyou’vefollowed the pastmonth ofpresidentialpolitics –a month that mightfeel like a decade–you mayhave noticeda particular issuecome up thathasn’tgotten much attention fromnational campaignsin the past: housing.
Both the Republican andDemocraticpresidential candidates, and theirvice-presidentialpicks,are talking about it on the stump.
Whyishousinga central issue in this campaign?Both presidentialcampaignsarefocusingmore on affordability, including for housing. So,what can the federal government do to makerenting or buying a homemore affordable?
Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5