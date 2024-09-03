What's Next? | Dance, Culture, and Community: Inside the Jamestown Dance Festival

We revisit two standout conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil White sits down with Alex Burgos, a public health policy and public relations professional. They discuss how to fill the gaps in youth and sport programs on Buffalo’s West Side, and how to develop policies to increase accessibility to programs. Then, we go back to a conversation Jay Moran had with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr, the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. The two take a deep dive into two reports that Dr. Taylor previously worked on, “How we Change the Black East Side” and “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present”, and how the community can benefit from the changes presented in them.

Listen • 58:00