What's Next? | Dance, Culture, and Community: Inside the Jamestown Dance Festival
Recently, the What’s Next? team traveled to Jamestown, New York, to meet with members of the Sukanya Burman Dance Company. The group is a key force behind the upcoming Jamestown Dance Festival, set to take place from September 7th through the 8th. The festival promises a diverse lineup of nationally renowned dance performances, workshops, and panel discussions. Today, we welcome Sukanya Burman, the Artistic Director, and Daryl Simons, the Executive Director of Sukanya Burman Dance, along with two board members, Amanda Gesing and Ellen Shadle. They join Jay Moran in the Sukanya Burman Dance studios to discuss the significance of hosting the event in Jamestown, the importance of nurturing the local dance scene, and the rich history of the dance.