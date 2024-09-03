The start of film festival season

Fall film festival season is upon us – we’re slowly getting introduced to the movies that will define this upcoming awards season and the blockbusters we’ll be able to watch in theaters soon.

The 51stTelluride Film Festival took place over the weekend in Colorado. The schedule included a documentary produced by Hillary Clinton about abortion access, the upcoming Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie, and the film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize Winning novel “The Nickel Boys.”

The festival also screened films that were a hit at May’s Cannes Film Festival – including the Palme d’Or winning film “Anora” directed by Sean Baker. It was the first American film to win since 2011.

1A’s John Horn was in Colorado for Telluride and joins us to talk about the films that stood out to him and what you should look out for in theaters in the weeks and months to come.

