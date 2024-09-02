Thousands attend funeral of Israeli-American hostage killed by Hamas

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Today, thousands of mourners converged on Jerusalem for Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin's funeral. The 23-year-old was one of the six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza over the weekend. Hamas militants kidnapped them on October 7, and according to Israel's military, they were killed just hours before an attempted rescue. As Israelis tracked the hostages' plight, Goldberg-Polin's parents became their advocates. They even spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports from Jerusalem.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: It's late afternoon, and a steady line of traffic heads into one of Jerusalem's main cemeteries - so many cars that people get out and walk, pouring into the parking lot where the funeral is being held.

DEBORAH COOPER-SMITH: My heart is just really, really hurting for him, for his family. This isn't the way we thought he'd be coming home.

LONSDORF: Deborah Cooper-Smith is an American living in Israel.

COOPER-SMITH: Everyone's here to comfort the family and show that we care and show that we're hurting too.

AKIVA GOLDBERGER: You know, he really was a symbol of hope that, like, maybe they were going to come back.

LONSDORF: Akiva Goldberger, also an American, says losing Goldberg-Polin is like losing that hope that the other more than 100 hostages still in Gaza will make it out.

GOLDBERGER: I think that sort of the failure to bring the hostages back, like, is just really highlighted right now. People are feeling that.

LONSDORF: Many blame that failure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who they say is obstructing a cease-fire deal. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in the past 24 hours, and a general strike was observed around the country today.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in non-English language).

LONSDORF: As the growing crowd waits for the funeral to begin, many break out in a Jewish song for peace. His mom, Rachel, starts to speak.

RACHEL GOLDBERG-POLIN: I've had a lot of time during the past 332 days to think about my sweet boy, Hersh.

LONSDORF: The crowd grows, and she continues.

GOLDBERG-POLIN: Finally, my sweet boy, finally, finally, finally, finally is free (crying). I will love you, and I will miss you every single day for the rest of my life.

LONSDORF: And then, a van carries his body through the cemetery...

(SOUNDBITE OF FOOTSTEPS)

LONSDORF: ...As thousands and thousands quietly accompany him to his final resting place. Kat Lonsdorf, NPR News, Jerusalem. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

