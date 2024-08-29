© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
The mobile messaging and call service Telegram logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

The Israeli military launched its most intense operation in the north of the Occupied West Bank since 2002. The main targets were the city of Jenin and the Tulkarem and Tubas governorates. Authorities saytheir military is rooting out West Bank militants to prevent future attacks.

Four Palestinian journalists – Motaz Azaiza, Hind Khoudary, Bisan Owda, and Wael Al-Dahdouh – have been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their reporting during the war. So far, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has registered 285 candidates.

On Saturday, French police arrested the CEO of the messaging app Telegram at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after he arrived on an international flight. He was held until Wednesday and released on bail.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

