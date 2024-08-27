© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Lindsey Lauren Visser

Published August 27, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
We revisit a standout conversation and follow up with a new discussion with the City of Buffalo Historian and Executive Director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum Lindsey Lauren Visser. First, we revisit the first time Lindsey Lauren Visser joined the show back in March. Thomas O’Neil-White sat down with her to discuss her newly appointed role, what we can expect from the position and some of Buffalo's local connections to national history. For our second conversation, the two spoke recently on the 104th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. They discuss the Suffragist movement, and how Buffalo helped contribute to its success.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marcus Watson and Rashawn Smalls
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with Jay Moran’s talk with Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor of African Studies and Individualized Studies at Buffalo State University. They discuss his intro to Africana Studies courses, as well as his work in the Peace Corps while in South Africa, shortly after Apartheid. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Rashawn Smalls, the program manager for Tobacco-Free Erie and Niagara through CAI Global. The two talk about what it means to advance tobacco-free communities, including eliminating secondhand smoke and creating overall healthy environments.
  • What's Next?
    Producers' Pick feat. Deja Middlebrook, LaShawn Davis, and Andre Stokes
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Jay Moran talk with Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC. The three discuss the group’s four-week couple’s bootcamps, and how they are designed to strengthen relationships and navigate issues. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Andre Stokes, the Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health. They dive into what the stigma of men’s mental health looks like, and how it correlates to substance abuse.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Seamus Gallivan and Lindsey Lauren Visser
    We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Thomas O’Neil-White discussion with Seamus Gallivan, founder of "Reconnector" about the initiative and how the “social connection space” aims to prevent social unrest. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with the City of Buffalo's Historian Lindsey Lauren Visser, the first female to serve in the role to talk about her appointment and the importance of the position.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Dr. LaGarrett King
    We revisit Thomas O'Neil-White conversation with University at Buffalo's Associate Professor and Director of the Center for K through 12 Black History and Racial Literacy Dr. LaGarrett King. We then follow up with LaGarrett with Jay Moran as this Friday is the start of seventh Teaching Black History Conference with this year's theme being “Black to the Future: Afro-futurism as Black History”.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Kathleen Rizzo Young, Trina Burruss and Ben Hilligas
    We revisit two stand out conversations. First Jay Moran’s conversation with Community and Public Relations Director for Evans Bank, Kathleen Rizzo Young, and the President and CEO of United Way of Buffalo, Trina Burruss. Then, Executive Director of Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center at the University at Buffalo Ben Hilligas.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Cooperating to Make Change in Buffalo and Beyond
    Cooperation Buffalo is an organization that engages its community in training and education in cooperative economics, works to grow economic democracy, and creates an ecosystem of cooperatively owned enterprises in Buffalo. Today, we welcome Executive Director Andrew Delmonte to the show. They sit down with Jay Moran to give us a history of the organization, its mission, and why cooperative businesses are important for community economic development. The two also discuss Cooperative Changemakers: A Community Power Fellowship program and their end of Summer Bash called “Co-Op Fest”.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Enriching Lives through Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers
    The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers is an organization that provides comprehensive family-focused services for adults and youth living in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods throughout WNY. Today we welcome Chief Executive Officer Chandra Redfern to the show. She sits with Jay Moran to discuss the organization's recent Mental Health Learning Series and their new program, 'Mommie Matters' along with other services it provides. The two also dive into Chandra's leadership and how the agency serves the community.
  • What's Next?
    Producers' Pick | The End of Menthol Tobacco Use
    We revisit a stand out conversation with Thomas O'Neil-White speaking with public health advocate and founder of Stan Martin Consulting Stan Martin alongside the Director of Training, Content, and Development at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Sara Pearson-Collins. Then Thomas follows up with Stan Martin for an update on what progress has happened since his last appearance.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick/Empowering The Champion In You
    We revisit a stand out conversation with Holly Kirkpatrick speaking with Buffalo's Poet Laureate Aitina Fareed-Cooke. And we have a special interview with Jay Moran sitting with Morgan Williams-Bryant CEO of Leadership Buffalo and founder and CEO of MWB Ignites. Morgan speaks with us about her Champion Made Empowerment Summit taking place Saturday June 29.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Creating Empathy Through Arts and More
    Eat Off Art is a collaboration of Artists, Educators, and Entrepreneurs working to build a more empathetic community. Their mission is to inspire others through their crafts, passions, and endeavors to believe that there is a way to be successful, sustainable, and profitable as artists. On today’s show, we speak with the founders of Eat Off Art Alexa and Edreys Wajed. The dynamic married couple discusses with Jay Moran how Eat Off Art is striving to change the narrative for artists and build them up to become successful entrepreneurs, while pushing their message of building a more empathetic community.
