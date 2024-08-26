What's Next? | Breaking Barriers: The Women Who Changed History
Today, we speak with Karen King, the Commissioner of Public Advocacy and also serves as the Executive Director of the Commission on the Status of Women. The Commission will celebrate and commemorate the placement of the “Trailblazing Women Monuments” in front of Old County Hall at 92 Franklin St. in downtown Buffalo. Karen joins Jay Moran to discuss the significance of these monuments and the vital roles women play in government, politics, and beyond.